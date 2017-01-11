Win an NES Classic and Bluetooth controller (Giveaway)
Nintendo's latest console, the NES Classic, was introduced in late 2016 and went on to be a top-seller at retail stores all over. Those who tried can attest that it was nearly...
Master the coding language Python with this $49 training bundle (Deal of the Day)
Knowing how to program using today’s computer languages is a skill many people do not possess. Perhaps that’s why there is a global shortage of programmers and why the profession is so...
Redraw Keyboard – Customize ALL THE THINGS (App Review)
Android has a billion keyboard options. Okay, maybe there's not quite a billion keyboard apps out there to choose from, but with all of the customization options offered by some of...
5 stunning Android icon packs to spruce up your phone (December 2016)
We love to play around with our Android phones, adjusting the wallpapers, widgets, themes, and icons. To us, at least, the level of customization and control we have over our phones...
HTC U Ultra vs LG V20 (Smartphone Showdown)
Earlier this month, HTC unveiled the HTC U Ultra flagship in a bid to restore customers’ interest in the brand. HTC has been struggling to remain relevant for years now and...
Save big on these great smartphones from BLUBOO and get a free smartwatch
Between now and February 5th, BLUBOO is offering some great deals on its lineup of smartphones while giving customers the chance to get one for free and another chance to get one for just $10.
GeekBuying’s Chinese New Year’s sale has me throwing money at my screen
Are you looking to save a ton of money on a phone right now? Well, you may not realize it, but this is the perfect time of year to do just...
Facebook Messenger: A New Review (review)
There's a cool app available on the Play Store. It was born as an off-shoot of another popular app, a data-based chat app that allows the user of the parent app...
Donald Trump says bye to his Galaxy phone, welcomes highly encrypted handset
Today Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States. But before the ceremony, mister Trump made a stop to hand in his Android device, which was...
Featured
Samsung’s new app helps color blind people see the whole color...
Color blindness (or Color Vision Deficiency) is a condition that affects the person’s ability to see color or differences in color. For example, people...
Would you be willing to pay double for a Google Pixel...
How badly do you want to get your hands on the Google Pixel XL with 128GB storage? The phone is quite a rare piece...
New Tag Heuer smartwatch with Android Wear 2.0 due out in...
The smartwatch market is going down the drain, but maybe there’s a way to save it from drowning. Lots of people have been saying smartwatches...
Recent Headlines
Ulefone Gemini launches with dual rear cameras, 5.5-inch FHD display, 3250mAh battery
After a tossing about the rumor mill the last few weeks, Ulefone has officially launched its latest device. Known as the Ulefone Gemini, it's the company's first to pack two cameras...
PRICE DROP: Motorola Z Droid, Z Force Droid discounted by 50% until February 20
Verizon and Motorola have dropped the price of the Moto Z Droid and Z Force Droid as part of a Valentine's Day promotion. Starting immediately, and running through February 20, customers...
Google details its malware squashing strategy
You might not know this but Android has an embedded security feature called “Verify apps” which routinely scans newly installed apps to see if they are secure or not. However, there...
Is your Samsung device getting Android 7.0 Nougat? Check here to see
We’re in the middle of January, so naturally the news that Samsung had finally stared to roll out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge...
Verizon to intro new 5GB for $55 data plan on January 24
Verizon performed a bit of market research and recently came to the conclusion that most customers don’t use more than 5GB of data per month. According to Big Red, 4 out...
News Republic app update adds “Made for Samsung” features for Galaxy devices
If you ever owned a HTC device you are probably familiar with the News Republic app, which is the official partner of HTC BlinkFeed. The app’s mission is to offer access...