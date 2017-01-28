Android’s auto backup: What you need to know
With so much of our lives being controlled by our phones, losing or breaking a mobile can be a disaster. Fortunately, if you're an Android fan, a lot of your data...
Enter to win a Google Pixel, Daydream View, and Google Home bundle!
How would you like to get your hands on the hottest phone of the season? Or, perhaps, the best VR experience you can find with a smartphone? What about the brand...
MWC 2017 is coming and here’s what to expect
The Mobile World Congress (MWC) is one of the biggest tech-related events on the planet, where key players in the industry come to put on display some of their latest smartphone...
What we know so far: Samsung Galaxy S8 edition
Since CES isn’t an event that has a focus on phones, a lot of Android OEMs tend to reserve handset announcements for MWC. It’s the case of Samsung which you probably...
Sprint slashes the price for its Unlimited Data plan to $50
Sprint is taking on Verizon’s new 5GB for $55 data plan with a new offer of its own, in the hopes users will find it superior. The carrier has just announced that...
10 arrest record and background check mobile applications
There are many good reasons why people are interested in looking up a criminal record or arrest record. For instance, you may have noticed suspicious activities from your new neighbor. In...
[Promo] LeEco wants to take you to Super Bowl 2017
Have you ever dreamed of attending the Super Bowl, but for various reasons you never managed to? Chinese tech giant, LeEco wants to make it happen for you. With only about a...
Imaging the Google Pixel 2
Google’s Pixels phones have proved to be extremely popular with Android fans. And despite Google having a hard time coping with demand and a variety of issues plaguing the devices, consumers...
Original NVIDIA Shield gets Android 7.0 Nougat treatment, see the new feats
NVIDIA Shield is an Android TV based set-top box designed for home entertainment and gaming in the living-room which was released back in 2015. Now the device is receiving the Shield...
Featured
Stop Google Play from adding icons to your home page [How-To]
If you are anything like me, you have your phone pages set just so. You know exactly where everything is and it is all...
Charge your smartphone with a strong, stylish Paracable
There's no such thing as having too many cables for charging up your devices. Yes, even in the age of wireless charging, we like...
Snatch a refurbed FitBit Flex for only $29.99 and get back...
With three weeks down in 2017, we're at that part of the year where a lot of folks have already fallen off the wagon....
Recent Headlines
Cricket Wireless beefs up some of its data plans, prices remain the same
Looking for a LTE enabled smartphone and a data plan to go with it? Cricket Wireless has a few offers for you. The carrier just announced it is upgrading some of...
Brosix Android app: A basic guide
The opportunity to communicate with others in a convenient manner was one of the first things that made the Internet so popular. The advancement of the Internet has brought many different...
Google now allows anyone develop Daydream VR apps
When Google officially launched Daydream for developers back in September, the company offered access to only a lucky few. Well fast forward a few months later and this week Google announced...
Google fights to keep bad ads at bay, blocked 1.7 billion in 2016
A few weeks ago, Google published a post in which it explained how it goes after malware. Well the search giant also wants you to know it’s very serious about annihilating...
Hugo Barra will be leading Facebook’s Oculus VR team
A few days ago we told you Hugo Barra was leaving Xiaomi and returning back home to Silicon Valley to be closer to his family and friends. But that doesn’t mean Barra...
5 reasons why social media pros travel with an Android phone
With the winter holidays behind us, we turn to weekends and spring break as the next big-ticket items on our to-plan-for list. If you're a social media professional (like me), an...