Roqos Core review
The Roqos Core is a router that packs a 64-bit quad-core 2GHz processor, 2GB RAM, and 8GB of internal storage. Yes, it sounds like a phone, doesn’t it? Moreover, it features...
Brain.fm: Background music for studying, sleeping, or next-level chillout (Deal of the Day)
It's Wednesday, which means many of us are trying to get the energy to muster through the rest of the week and into the weekend. For a lot of you, this is the...
5 reasons why social media pros travel with an Android phone
With the winter holidays behind us, we turn to weekends and spring break as the next big-ticket items on our to-plan-for list. If you're a social media professional (like me), an...
What we know so far: Samsung Galaxy S8 edition
Since CES isn’t an event that has a focus on phones, a lot of Android OEMs tend to reserve handset announcements for MWC. It’s the case of Samsung which you probably...
T-Mobile offers free Hulu for a year to make up for DirecTV promo failure
The Magenta carrier today announced its wants to do right by those AT&T customers who switched to T-Mobile in order to get access to a year of free DirectTV Now by...
10 clever apps to help you eat healthier
Eating healthier is probably one of the resolutions you swore you’re going to keep in 2017. Maybe you’ve up on a few pounds after the holiday season or simply you want...
Win a Bluboo Dual smartphone (Giveaway)
How would you like to get your hands on a new unlocked Bluboo Dual smartphone? We're partnering with our friends at the Chinese handset maker to help promote a contest that's...
Could Chrome OS tablets with Android apps revive the dying tablet market?
A few days ago we told you that Google just confirmed all Chromebooks coming in 2017 and later will feature Android apps out of the box. However it seems like the merger...
Be very careful which VPN app you choose
A recent report unveiled by the Commonwealth Scienific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) this week, revealed that your favorite VPN apps might be spying on you. For this research, CSIRO investigated more...
Featured
Blu Vivo XL2 review- What does $150 get you in 2017?
American phone manufacturer Blu is back with another budget friendly device to entice those customers looking for a great unlocked option. The Vivo XL2...
Samsung Galaxy S8 cases video leak compares them to the Galaxy...
Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is one of the most anticipated flagship phones expected to arrive in the first part of 2017. As the Galaxy S8 launch...
Huawei Watch 2 with Android Wear 2.0 and cellular connectivity incoming
As we previously reported Google is scheduled to officially unveil Android Wear 2.0 on February 9. We also expect LG to launch two new...
Recent Headlines
AT&T Offers “International Day Pass” to keep you connected abroad
Yesterday, AT&T announced that it'll be allowing subscribers to use their plans while traveling outside the U.S. - for a nominal fee of $10 per day, per device, that is. In its...
BlackBerry Mercury expected to launch at Mobile World Congress
BlackBerry is expected to bring its next smartphone, the so-called Mercury, to Mobile World Congress next month. According to a tweet from BlackBerry Mobile, the handset should make its debut on February...
First samples from Ulefone Gemini’s dual camera surface
One of the features we expect to see offered in a number of phones in 2017 is the dual-camera setup for the rear. Already some devices are on the market with the...
LeEco X10 flagship with dual front and rear cameras might be headed for MWC...
At MWC 2017, we expect important names in the smartphone industry to unveil new products. For example, we know LG will show off its next-gen LG G6 smartphone, but other device...
After the Galaxy Note7, the Galaxy S7 edge is now causing major headaches
Samsung has barely concluded the nasty Galaxy Note7 chapter and already another issue has reared its ugly head. This time the device affected is the Galaxy S7 edge - one of Samsung’s...
Google Instant Apps are one step closer to becoming available
You might remember that one of the most intriguing novelties announced by Google at its I/O event last year was Instant Apps. If you don’t, let us refresh your memory by explaining...