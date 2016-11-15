Nomu S30: A promising phone ruined by hardware defects (review)
In a time where we have reached a plateau in terms of innovation in the smartphone segment, companies have to resort to doing things differently in order to stand out in...
Worried about cyber security threats? Become an expert on the cheap (Deal of the...
If you've paid attention to the news over the last few years, you probably heard about North Korea's attack on Sony Pictures. Perhaps you remember the slew of celebrities who had their...
Sorry folks, Verizon 128GB Pixels XLs ordered in November will ship in March
Remember we told you the 128GB Pixel XL was in high demand at Verizon? The carrier started sales of the Pixel in October 2016, but those who ordered the beefier Pixel...
5 stunning Android icon packs to spruce up your phone (December 2016)
We love to play around with our Android phones, adjusting the wallpapers, widgets, themes, and icons. To us, at least, the level of customization and control we have over our phones...
ZTE to release an Android Wear smartwatch with a long life cycle in 2017
While companies like Motorola are taking a step back from Android Wear smartwatches in 2017, other device makers like ZTE are more than willing to give this niche a go. According to...
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) vs OnePlus 3T (Smartphone Showdown)
Released back in November, the OnePlus 3T represent an incremental update over the OnePlus 3. With a slightly better processor, selfie camera and chunkier battery, the OnePlus 3T proves to be...
Color Glide Review
Puzzle games are aplenty on the Google Play store. It's rare to find one that really pulls you in to the point where you want to play for more than 10...
Say hi to Nokia’s first comeback smartphone, it runs Android 7.0 Nougat
Earlier this week we told you Nokia is expected to launch 6 to 7 new Android smartphones this year. Well it seems the deluge has already been unleashed. HMD, the Finnish...
Udemy offering $10 courses to help you stick to your new year’s resolution
So 2017 is going to be your year, eh? You're going to lose some weight, kick a nasty habit, learn how to take better pictures, and develop the next big mobile...
Featured
Corning Gorilla Glass is now available for cars
Gorilla Glass – the specialized toughened glass produced by Corning to makes your smartphone and tablet’s display unbreakable – is expanding its reach. At CES...
Healbe’s new GoBe 2 wearable is designed to help you lose...
Wearables these days claim to offer pretty Sci-Fi features. Take the new GoBe 2 which was unveiled at CES 2017. The device maker says...
New ZEE Smart Core phone case delivers more power, memory and...
If you always find your smartphone is running out of battery during the day and might benefit from a little bit of extra storage,...
Recent Headlines
Kodak Ektra camera phone comes to the US in April for $549
You might remember Kodak’s latest photography centric Ektra smartphone which was released on the European market in December 2016 for €499 a pop. Well at CES 2017 Kodak announced it will be...
Braven redefines its Outdoor Series of rugged speakers with new, smarter models
Braven today introduced the next iteration of its rugged Outdoor Series of Bluetooth speakers with a number of new models. Moreover, the fresh batch also include Bluetooth Smart technology to facilitate power, customization,...
Google Calendar gets better at helping you keep your health goals
Now that the holiday season is over, we can really start contemplating our New Year resolutions in order to create strategies to help us keep them. In a recent article we...
Scosche and Rockstar reveal lineup of rugged accessories for active users
Accessory designer Scosche signed a licensing deal with Rockstar – the popular energy-drink maker – to put the Rockstar brand on its consumer technology products including Bluetooth speakers, headphones and such...
iHome unveils a slew of versatile Bluetooth headphones
iHome, the popular smart home and audio company, has revealed its new line of Bluetooth headphones at CES 2017. The models iHome has at the show this year are focused on...
T-Mobile flattens phone bills, kicks back money for unused data, and streamlines to one...
Today's a big day in the land of T-Mobile. The carrier, err, Un-carrier, rather, today announced a number of changes as part of its latest initiative. Speaking in Las Vegas today, T-Mobile...