Virgin Mobile trial offers 5 months of free service with purchase of LG X...
Sprint’s pre-paid subsidiary, Virgin Mobile hasn’t been doing too well lately. Sprint saw a net loss of up to 427,000 pre-paid customers in Q3 of last year, so the carrier was...
Zendure A8 portable charger has Quick Charge 3.0 and can juice your phone 9...
Despite the warmer-than-normal weather we're seeing right now, the fact is that we are just getting started with winter. And, just because it's not super cold it doesn't mean the elements aren't...
Battery was actually to blame for Samsung Galaxy Note7 disaster, investigation finds
Remember how earlier this month we told you about a rumor emerging from Asia which said Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S8 will be powered by Samsung SDI batteries? Since Samsung SDI batteries also...
5 stunning Android icon packs to spruce up your phone (December 2016)
We love to play around with our Android phones, adjusting the wallpapers, widgets, themes, and icons. To us, at least, the level of customization and control we have over our phones...
Sprint now offers $200 prepaid card for each line you sign up on Unlimited...
Looking for a fresh start in 2017 while your mobile plan is concerned? Sprint will love to have you. Actually the carrier has a new offer for you, which sounds pretty...
WhatsApp’s alleged „backdoor” is actually a design feat
If you own a smartphone you’re probably familiar with WhatsApp – the popular mobile messaging service used by over 1 billion persons on a daily basis. The success seen by app...
Showdown of Honor, 6X vs. 5X
Most of you probably know Huawei as the out-of-left-field manufacturer that brought us the most perfect smartphone ever to grace the surface of the Earth (slight hyperbole), the Nexus 6P. The...
Subway Surfers: Surfing it’s way into my heart (Review)
Overview: Subway Surfers is a Temple Run-styled infinite runner game that has a lot of charm and adds some neat elements to the familiar gameplay mechanics. Developer: Kiloo Cost: Free (With ads and microtransactions) Impressions: Temple...
Dancing Line Review
If you've ever played a music/rhythm game before, you know the premise is usually simple; listen to the music to react appropriately and progress through the game. In Dancing Line, from...
Featured
ExpressVPN Router Review: Fixing the root of the problem
As someone who occasionally uses a VPN to change my location, I do find it a bit annoying when I have several devices that...
Fancy a wearable? Check out these great deals
Yes, yes I know what you’re thinking. People have been losing interest in wearables for the past year. Despite device manufacturers’ efforts to wow...
Smart Lights on a budget [How-To]
Say you want to get in on the whole "smart home" craze that has begun to pick up steam, but you don't want to...
Recent Headlines
Samsung’s acquisition of Harman might not happen after all
Back in November, Samsung made headlines when it announced it was in the process of acquiring car and audio giant Harman. Samsung agreed to pay $8 billion or $112 a share...
Nokia 8 could be the flagship we’ve all been waiting for
Last weekend HMD announced Nokia’s first comeback smartphone, the Nokia 6 – a middle-range device with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, destined for China (at least at first). But come...
It seems the new Motorola Moto G5 Plus will be out soon
Remember that a few days ago images showcasing the purported Motorola Moto G5 Plus showed up online? Well it’s now starting to look more and more like Motorola is gearing up to...
New Galaxy S8 render gives us the first look at the phone’s lock screen
Yesterday we shared with you a bunch of Galaxy S8 renders which seem to confirm a few things about the upcoming flagship. Today, MobileFun.co.uk has another one for us. Case maker Olixar...
Things People Rarely Consider When Choosing A Smartphone
If you are to look at all the smartphones that are available at the moment on the market you can easily notice that it is really easy to feel overwhelmed. We...
LG G6 to launch with unique QHD+ display, waterproof body
Like Samsung, LG is coming to MWC 2017 to unveil it’s next-gen flagship. According to leaks and rumors, the LG G6 will be quite different from the G5. For starts, you...