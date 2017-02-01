$49 Ethical Hacking Bundle arms you against security threats — for life (Deal of...
It's pretty hard to watch television or browse the internet without hearing about the looming threats or impacts of hacking. Whether it's Trump, Russia, and the US elections, or someone trying...
Keep your computer running like a champ with Windows Care Genius Pro (Deal of...
Have an older computer that seems to have slowed with time? What about that PC that's only two years old but runs like it's twenty years old? Don't bother taking it...
The sleek Huawei Honor 8 Lite might be coming to MWC 2017
When we reviewed the Huawei Honor 8 back in 2016, we found it to be a mid-range champion – an affordable yet truly amazing handset, so we almost gave it five...
What we know so far: Samsung Galaxy S8 edition
Since CES isn’t an event that has a focus on phones, a lot of Android OEMs tend to reserve handset announcements for MWC. It’s the case of Samsung which you probably...
Best selfie drones to take that unique self-portrait with [2017 Edition]
The selfie phenomenon has become deeply embedded in our culture. Everyone is doing it, from celebrities at the Oscars to kids and grandparents and even the folks at White House is...
The Mico Moto Mod is a solar-powered battery coming February 5
Yesterday we told you about the upcoming Ultimate Moto Z Mod which should add an IR blaster and wireless charging capabilities to the Moto Z family for only $45. But, as it...
Caseable: Device Protection with style [Review]
I don't know about you, but I never take my phone anywhere without some sort of case. I once had no case for 3 days after purchasing my Galaxy S7 and in...
NVIDIA Shield TV now pairs with PlayStation and Xbox controllers via Bluetooth
You might remember that a few days ago we brought you news that the original NVIDIA Shield was finally getting the Android 7.0 Nougat update, which put it on par with...
How to stream the Super Bowl on your phone, tablet, and more — even...
Looking for a way to get your fix for the upcoming big game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons? Maybe you won't be home in time for kickoff. Perhaps...
In the near future you might be able to control Netflix...
Technology is increasingly making us lazy. Need to go out for groceries? Just order them online. Want to talk to friends? Just open a...
What we know so far: Nokia P1 edition
Samsung won’t be unveiling its Galaxy S8 beast at MWC this year, which leaves the coast clear for other Android OEMs like LG to...
Upcoming Ultimate Moto Z Mod will add IR blaster, wireless charging...
Remember that back in December 2016, we told you that Motorola revealed plans to release 12 new Moto Mods in 2017? The company has...
Google announces Android 7.1.2 Nougat, beta build available now
The Android 7.1.1 Nougat update has barely started making its way on select devices and Google has already announced the follow-up Android 7.1.2 Nougat. As of this week, the search giant started...
Innovative phone maker Nextbit acquired by Razer
Nextbit is joining Razer. One of the coolest phones of the last few years has been the Robin from Nextbit. The angular device was based around the idea that we could...
T-Mobile promotion gives customers phone sales tax back
T-Mobile on Monday announced it will soon give customers their sales tax back for smartphone purchases. The deal, which starts on February 1, is a limited-time promotion that is being offered...
Want a smartwatch with 2-year battery life? Try a hybrid one
One of the major cause of complaint with smartwatches is that they offer flimsy battery life. An Android Wear smartwatch's average lifespan is one day, two days’ tops, provided you don’t...
Spritzr lets you be the matchmaker
Unlike most dating apps that merely match strangers, Spritzr matchmaking app is all about finding that special somebody through your social circle. Spritzr allows your online friends to be the matchmaker,...
LG Watch Style smiles for the camera, could cost $249
We already told you that LG is going to team up with Google once again in order to release two new smartwatches with Android Wear 2.0 onboard – the first of...