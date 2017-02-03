Cube Knight: An entertaining mashup of different genres (review)
In a marketplace as big as the Play Store, it is really hard to get your app noticed. Numerous studies done throughout the years show that, unfortunately, there are a lot...
Become an Arduino master with a $75 starter kit and training bundle (Deal of...
A lot of us have dreams of being a tech guru or robotic wizard of sorts. But, sadly not too many ever get to realize the dream. Why? Intimidation. Time. Cost. There...
Looking for a Bluetooth speaker? Check out these great deals
Bluetooth speakers were one of the hottest accessories in 2016 and we believe demand for such products will continue to be on the rise in 2017. Bluetooth speakers come in all...
What we know so far: Samsung Galaxy S8 edition
Since CES isn’t an event that has a focus on phones, a lot of Android OEMs tend to reserve handset announcements for MWC. It’s the case of Samsung which you probably...
Need cases for your Pixel or Pixel XL? Consider MobileFun’s selection
Are you the proud owner of a Google Pixel or Pixel XL smartphone? What are you using to protect against drops, scuffs, and scrapes? Surely you're not running around with it...
Pixel XL vs Huawei Mate9 (Smartphone Showdown)
Google’s Pixel XL has been doing a great job of grabbing the attention of customers who prefer a larger phone form factor. But Huawei’s new phablet, the Mate9 which only recently...
New Balance RunIQ smartwatch with Android Wear 1.5 now available for $299
In a few days Google is expected to take the wraps off Android Wear 2.0 and LG will unleash two new smartwatch products just to celebrate the occasion. It’s a strange time...
Grab a Moto G5 Plus wallpaper and two ringtones right here
The Moto G5 Plus is not out yet, we expect it to go official at MWC 2017, but if you can’t wait for that to happen we have some good news...
This wearable doubles as a cable and charger for your phone
Most of us tend to carry a charger in our bag or backpack in order to prevent our smartphone from dying out on us during the day. Since not a lot...
Featured
Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P might get Google Assistant with next, big...
The Google Assistant is currently an exclusive of the Pixel and Pixel XL, but that is bound to change very, very soon. According to information...
Viewing traffic and alerts on Google Maps [How-to]
We have reviewed how to add your home and work addresses to Google Maps, as well as how to download an area for offline...
Pay as little as you want to become a Microsoft Office...
As much as we like to use Google Docs and Sheets for our general office needs, sometimes we have to turn to bigger and...
Recent Headlines
Grab a Samsung Galaxy S7 from T-Mobile and get 1 year of Netflix for...
While we’re waiting for Samsung to launch the highly anticipated Galaxy S8 flagship, T-Mobile is trying to tempt users to purchase the soon to be previous gen Galaxy S7 with a...
Reports of T-Mobile rolling out RCS support in Google Messenger turn out to be...
Yesterday, a few reports announcing that some select T-Mobile customers have stared seeing RCS support in Google Messenger app – made headlines across the web. If you’re not familiar with RCS (or...
Customized your Google Home with these gorgeous SlickWraps bamboo/leather tops
There’s no time like the present to try a smart speaker. Amazon’s Echo has dominated the market in the last few years, but the advent of Google’s Home alternative, makes it...
Samsung Pay Mini for Android phones to become available in Q 2017
Samsung Pay, the platform that allows you to pay for goods and services by simply waving your Samsung device near a credit card terminal, has so far been available only for...
The sleek Huawei Honor 8 Lite might be coming to MWC 2017
When we reviewed the Huawei Honor 8 back in 2016, we found it to be a mid-range champion – an affordable yet truly amazing handset, so we almost gave it five...
The Mico Moto Mod is a solar-powered battery coming February 5
Yesterday we told you about the upcoming Ultimate Moto Z Mod which should add an IR blaster and wireless charging capabilities to the Moto Z family for only $45. But, as it...