Asus Team Working on Android Netbook for End of Year Release

Asustek, one of the recent companies to join the Open Handset Alliance, is working to develop an Android-based netbook for release as soon as the end of 2009.

Already a leader in the netbook market, Asus has put together a team of engineers charged with the task of bringing Google’s powerful OS to low-cost laptops.

There is defintely a chance to pull some market share away from Microsoft with Android. Free software licenses coupled with lower-cost processors like Freescale’s could yield in $200 netbooks.