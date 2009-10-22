How To: Turn off HTC Sense

Thinking about buying the Sprint Hero by HTC, or already own it, but not digging the Sense UI? It’s okay, it isn’t for everyone. Thankfully there is a way to turn off Sense and use the standard Android Home instead.Â Here’s a quick step-by-step guide how to do so!

Press MENU button. Press Settings. Press Applications. Press Manage Applications. Wait for the OS to compute application usage. Scroll down the list until you see HTC Sense and select it to go to the Application Info page. Press the Clear Defaults button. Press the HOME button. You will be prompted to select which app to compete the action with. Select Home and chose to make this the default action.

Now that you are back at the standard Anroid Home screen, what are theÂ ramifications? There are now four fewer home panels on which to add widgets and shortcuts. The HTC widgets are no longer available, but the HTC customized apps like People and Messages are still available. The Facebook integration into the contacts is still there, also. The only real change is the home screen and HTC widgets. Interestingly, the original Android wallpapers are now available for use on your new Home! These wallpapers are hidden when selecting a wallpaper for the Sense home.

What if you want to go back to Sense? Follow the steps outlined above until Step 6 where you will select Home and then clear it’s defaults. The rest is the same.