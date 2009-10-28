File Under: Good News/Bad News

We just had an interesting email come across our inbox pertaining to the European version of the HTC Hero.Â One of our readers reached out to HTC to ask about whether or not their Hero would be seeing an update to Android 1.6.Â Here’s the email they received back:

Dear HTC customer, Thank you for contacting our Customer Support Center. We are dedicated to providing you with the best quality service and answering all of your questions and concerns. The Hero will not be receiving the Android 1.6 upgrade, it will however get the 2.0 one. Do note however that we do not have a confirmed release date for this upgrade, all I can recommend at the moment is that you keep yourself updated by visiting our website regularly as the latest information will be available to view from there. Best regards,

HTC customer support team

HTC Corp. Global Service Division

Sit tight Hero owners – better things are coming!Â Now the question becomes, Will US Hero owners get the same treatment?

Thanks Emil!