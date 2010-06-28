T-Mobile Announces $200 Samsung Vibrant for July 21

T-Mobile has officially pulled back the curtain on a terribly kept secret as they announce their version of the Samsung Galaxy S. Called the Samsung Vibrant, it’s loaded with all the great hardware and software you’ve been expecting.

The full list of hardware isn’t given, but we have a strong feeling that it will echo the official Galaxy S specifications pretty much across the board. Prospective and current T-Mobile customers can look forward to a 1GHz Hummingbird processor, a 4-inch Super AMOLED display, and a 5-megapixel camera with autofocus and HD 720p video recording. The Vibrant comes with two battery cover options (dark blue , lavender) for added personalization.

Keeping with T-Mobile‘s tradition of focusing on “experiences” rather than what’s under the hood, the carrier is offering a robust selection of applications and services. The phone runs Android 2.1 with TouchWiz 3.0 user interface, features seven panels on the home screen, and supports six languages: English, Spanish, French, Dutch, Italian and Korean.

James Cameron’s Avatar – Full movie loaded on a 2GB microSD card.

– Full movie loaded on a 2GB microSD card. Amazon Kindle for Android – Access to more than 600,000 books, sync with their other Kindle devices

Access to more than 600,000 books, sync with their other Kindle devices MobiTV – Live and on-demand TV available in English and Spanish on over 35 channels, including Bravo, Disney Channel, ESPN, NBC. 30 days included free.

– Live and on-demand TV available in English and Spanish on over 35 channels, including Bravo, Disney Channel, ESPN, NBC. 30 days included free. Slacker Radio – Listen to free personalized radio with more than 120 genre stations and millions of songs from thousands of artists.

Listen to free personalized radio with more than 120 genre stations and millions of songs from thousands of artists. Gogo Inflight Internet – Up to a month of free in-flight Wi-Fi access on their device

– Up to a month of free in-flight Wi-Fi access on their device Samsung Media Hub – full library of video and literary content powered by some of the biggest names in entertainment. (Coming Soon)

full library of video and literary content powered by some of the biggest names in entertainment. (Coming Soon) The Sims 3 Collector’s Edition – Highly rated, very popular EA game

The Samsung Vibrant will be available for $199.99 starting July 21st from T-Mobile and RadioShack store around the country. If you are interested in signing up for details and announcements, be sure to check out T-Mobile‘s landing page for the Samsung Vibrant.