T-Mobile Announces $200 Samsung Vibrant for July 21

By
Scott Webster
-

T-Mobile has officially pulled back the curtain on a terribly kept secret as they announce their version of the Samsung Galaxy S.  Called the Samsung Vibrant, it’s loaded with all the great hardware and software you’ve been expecting.

The full list of hardware isn’t given, but we have a strong feeling that it will echo the official Galaxy S specifications pretty much across the board.  Prospective and current T-Mobile customers can look forward to a 1GHz Hummingbird processor, a 4-inch Super AMOLED display, and a 5-megapixel camera with autofocus and HD 720p video recording.   The Vibrant comes with two battery cover options (dark blue , lavender) for added personalization.

Keeping with T-Mobile‘s tradition of focusing on “experiences” rather than what’s under the hood, the carrier is offering a robust selection of applications and services.  The phone runs Android 2.1 with TouchWiz 3.0 user interface, features seven panels on the home screen, and supports six languages: English, Spanish, French, Dutch, Italian and Korean.

  • James Cameron’s Avatar – Full movie loaded on a 2GB microSD card.
  • Amazon Kindle for Android – Access to more than 600,000 books, sync with their other Kindle devices
  • MobiTV – Live and on-demand TV available in English and Spanish on over 35 channels, including Bravo, Disney Channel, ESPN, NBC.  30 days included free.
  • Slacker Radio – Listen to free personalized radio with more than 120 genre stations and millions of songs from thousands of artists.
  • Gogo Inflight Internet – Up to a month of free in-flight Wi-Fi access on their device
  • Samsung Media Hub – full library of video and literary content powered by some of the biggest names in entertainment. (Coming Soon)
  • The Sims 3 Collector’s Edition – Highly rated, very popular EA game

The Samsung Vibrant will be available for $199.99 starting July 21st from T-Mobile and RadioShack store around the country.  If you are interested in signing up for details and announcements, be sure to check out T-Mobile‘s landing page for the Samsung Vibrant.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Jehdin

    I am baffled as to why this has the same camera and same recording capabilities as the Fascinate except for one major detail – there's no camera flash on the T-Mo version. Wat?
    http://www.androidguys.com/2010/06/28/verizons-ga

  • Brian

    I finally got confirmation via T-Mo's Twitter account that the "Vibrant" will NOT have a front-facing camera. The lack of a camera-flash wasn't a deal-breaker, but this is. Why would you mess with such a compelling and futuristic feature that was included in the non-U.S. version? Does the inclusion of a VGA camera in the front really cost THAT much more? Sheesh. Someone at T-Mo is really out of touch with what consumers want.

    I'm now looking into (A) buying an unlocked Galaxy S via ebay, or (B) moving to Sprint to get their version.

  • Zack

    They're calling it the "Vibrant"??? REALLY!?? Jesus..

  • Laurie

    and again on the old OS, when around the corner will be coming Android 3 – and this will be stuck on 2.1. NO more Samsungs for me ever! I don't care what it has!

  • Toro

    Luckily, with the popularity of this phone it will most likely get rooted…so don't worry about the updates (though it would be nice, right?)

    • JaylanPHNX

      Actually, the more popular this phone, the less likely you will have to root it to get updates. Look at all the phones that had the worst update schedules (or lack thereof) and you will see they are also the worst sellers. No company wants to devote resources to an already failed project.

      • ari-free

        but it also means there will a strong dev community behind it (custom ROMs, more games that take advantage of its features, etc)

        • Billl

          Samsung won't release the drivers needed for the development community to do anything. I know I am stuck with a Behold II.

          • Tony

            Bill,
            i was stuck with the behold 2 for a while, and if you get a hold of executive customer relations, and be professional, but adamant that the only way to make the lack of promised support for the behold 2 kosher is for them to send you a vibrant, then they will.
            i’m waiting on mine in the mail should be here next week.
            they’re not charging me for the phone, the contract wasn’t extended, but i won’t have a chance at a full upgrade for another 2 years, and i have to send the BH2 back on my dime. but still, a relatively small price to pay.

  • I want mobile samsung vibrant? I like a nice cool pics!

  • Pingback: Texasglobalsystems.Com()