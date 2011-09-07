Samsung Galaxy W Hitting ThreeUK and O2UK This Month

Recently, Samsung introduced a lot of new items to people all over the world and they also announced the Samsung Galaxy W (Wonder) which seems to be a very good mid-range Android powered device. It would appear that O2UK is planning to launch the Galaxy W soon, as the device is now showing up at their ‘coming soon’ page. No word yet on the price or release date, but hopefully O2UK will be launching it later this month. It’s a very stylish device and Samsung defines the Galaxy W as “high quality, strategic models, perfect for those seeking a balance between style and performance.” No doubt the device got all the mentioned skills, and if you don’t want to buy it from O2UK, then you can get it from ThreeUK, as they are also launching it this month. Have a look at the specs of Galaxy W:





Android 2.3 with TouchWiz 4.0

1.4GHz Processor

HSDPA 14.4 Mbps connectivity

3.7″ touch screen (480 x 800)

512 MB RAM

4GB Internal memory

microSD card slot

5 MP camera with LED flash and VGA front facing camera for video chat

Game Hub, Social Hub and Music Hub

Kies Air

So anyone planning to get one from either ThreeUK or O2UK? Tell us about your thoughts in the comment box below.

Source: TFTS