Google Catalogs finally arrives for Android tablets

It only took three months but Google Catalogs has finally come to Android tablets. Providing access to more than 400 catalogs from 125+brands such as Sephora, Nordstrom, Eddie Bauer, and Bloomingdales, the all-in-one app should make for a wonderful shopping companion this holiday season. We’d been happily using TheFind for the last few months but will certainly try out Google Catalogs.
- Catalogs for everyone: Apparel & fashion for men, women, and children; beauty; jewelry; home goods; gifts; and more to come!
- Rich media: View products up close, tap tags for price and details, view additional product photos and videos.
- Easy purchasing: A single tap lets you find a product nearby or visit a merchant’s website to make a purchase.
- Get notified of new issues: Favorite the catalogs you love and get notified when new issues arrive.
- Get creative: Create collages of products you’ve saved from different catalogs. View other collages for inspiration.
- Share with friends: Email a product or collage to your friends.
Download Google Catalogs for free on most Android 3.1-4.0 devices, save for a tablet here and there. For some reason, the Toshiba Thrive did not show as being supported by the app.
[app]com.google.android.apps.catalogs[/app]
