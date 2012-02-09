Nook Color/Tablet and Kindle Fire finally get WordPress app

Just a two months after we saw a tablet-friendly version of the WordPress 2.0 Android app, the Nook Color, Nook Tablet, and Kindle Fire are all capable of running the new version. Users can download it from their respective app stores. From what we can see, there weren’t many major changes to the app itself, so you should still get about the same experience on your Kindle Fire or Nook device. The WordPress team announced this via a blog post, and they seem quite excited about the release.

Have any Kindle Fire or Nook users out there downloaded the WordPress app? What are your thoughts? Sound off in the comments!