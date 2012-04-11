Pogo from EA hits Android with some free games to play

EA has been no stranger to the mobile scene, launching many of its prized franchises into the app stores of Android, iOS, and WP7, along with some games that were developed specifically for mobile. Their latest foray is a gaming center app called Pogo, where quite a few games can be played from one easy location. The app will include 4 games for free (Poppit!, Word Whomp, Turbo21, and Sweet Tooth2 ) with the opportunity to unlock a solitaire game. Definitely worth a look at the very least. Those looking to add games to their Pogo selection are invited to join Club Pogo, where you’ll have access to another 40 games that are exclusive to the app. Check out the press release and the Play Store link below to try it out, and then let us know your impressions in the comments!

EA’s Pogo Comes to Android with Four Fun, Free Games in One App

April 10, 2012 – EA Mobile announces that Pogo, its popular online gaming destination, will offer fans their daily ‘five minutes of fun’ fix on Android devices for the first time ever with a free Pogo Games Android app.

Players will have access to four premium games for free, including:

· Poppit!

· Word Whomp

· Turbo 21

· Sweet Tooth 2

· PLUS the opportunity to unlock World Class Solitaire

With the new Pogo Games app for Android, fans can share high scores with Facebook friendsand enjoy 24/7 access to their Pogo Profiles. The app also includes opportunities to earn tokens and ranks.

Android players who want access to even more Pogo games will also have the option to join “Club Pogo,” which gives members access to more than 40 exclusive games on Pogo.com with no ads and mobile exclusive weekly badge challenges, among other benefits.

For more information please visit www.pogo.com.