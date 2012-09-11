Multi-client chat app imo adds NFC support, enhanced location sharing

Multiple chat and Instant Message app imo have announced that they have released an updated version of its Android app. The new version (2.7.5) sees the integration of two key location-based components, Near Field Communication (NFC) and location sharing. Should you ever run into another imo user who happens to own an NFC-enabled device (Galaxy Nexus, Galaxy S III, HTC One X, etc), you’ll be able to share your profile by simply holding the phones back to back.

For those not familiar, imo is a free app that ties together multiple chat and IM clients. The app does not go against your text message plan or minutes however it will need some form of a data connection. If you happen to use multiple services like Skype, Facebook Messenger, MSN, AIM, Google Talk, Windows Live Messenger, Yahoo Messenger, Jabber, and Myspace, then you ought to check it out.

[download_link link=”https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.imo.android.imoim” variation=”hotpink” target=”blank”]Download imo for Android (Google Play)[/download_link]