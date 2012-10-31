OUYA will launch with Android 4.2

The OUYA team took to their Kickstarter page today to spill a few details on the progress of their crowdfunded gaming console. First up, the device will come loaded with Android 4.2 Jelly Bean instead of the Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich stuff that was initially expected. While this might not be all that big of a deal on the surface, it’s the latest and greatest version of the platform and will include the most current APIs. If you’re a developer or modder then this will certainly appeal to you.
Today’s update also tells us that OUYA’s team has received the first development run of PCBs (Printed Circuit Boards) for the console and that things are now in the Engineering Verification Testing (EVT) phase.
So, awesome news: we’re set to complete this EVT phase on time, and we’re in sync with our December target for developer kits. Since these dev kits are still in pre-production phase, we’ll build a limited quantity. Each one will be a collector’s item — unique in design, build and appearance. (So, they’ll look different from the consumer-ready units.)
Keep an eye on the OUYA Kickstarter page for the latest in the console’s news.
