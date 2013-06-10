Get the “iOS Parallax Effect” wallpaper for your Android NOW

So, you really like that new fancy layered background for Apple’s iOS, do you? I mean, what’s not to adore? You can move your phone to make it look like there’s space between your wallpaper and the icons. Super new and innovative right? Hardly. You can get that look for your Android device today and it’s only gonna cost you $1.60 in the process.
[pullquote3 quotes=”true” align=”center” textColor=”#0aa5da” cite=” – Gizmodo on the parallax effect”]It’s like magic distilled from squeezed rainbow unicorn ponies sandwiched between glass and metal.[/pullquote3]
Called 3D Image Live Wallpaper, it’s actually been around quite a while and has racked up a rather impressive number of downloads – especially for a paid live wallpaper. With this app you can set any image you want as your background and then give the illusion that there are layers on the desktop experience.
We’ve played with it a few times in the past and have come to appreciate the minor updates along the way. You can pick and choose how sensitive things are, what degree of movement happens, and more.
See how it works on Android…
Indeed, this one works on Android 2.3 and above so pretty much everyone out there.
