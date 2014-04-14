How to install the Google Play Store on the Kindle Fire [Android 201]

The Kindle Fire is a great little tablet, at a fantastic price point and is perfect for those hooked into the Amazon ecosystem. The Kindle range runs Android, albeit a very customised Android to a point where it is almost unrecognisable. As part of this customisation and integration into the Amazon ecosystem, the Google Play Store is nowhere to be seen. Luckily, with a bit of work, you’ll be able to hook your Kindle Fire back into the Google services.

Here we’ll show you how to get the Google Play Store on your Kindle Fire.

For this method to work, you’ll need to have your Kindle Fire rooted.

First off, download the ES File Explorer App from the Amazon App Store which will allow you to transfer and launch the necessary files. Download the necessary Google Play files from here and extract the files from the compressed file. Open ES File Explorer and enable ‘Root Explorer’ by going into ‘Settings’ and selecting ‘Root Settings’ and checking the ‘Super User’, ‘Root Explorer’, and ‘Mount File System’ options. Return to the folder where you extracted the downloaded files and install ‘GoogleServicesFramework.apk’ and reboot your Kindle. Once the reboot is complete, cut the ‘vending.apk’ file and paste it in the /system/app directory. Long press on the ‘vending.apk’ once it’s moved and select ‘Properties’. You’ll need to change the permissions to make sure that ‘read’ and ‘write’ are checked for ‘User’ and ‘read’ is checked for ‘Group and Other’. Install ‘vending.apk’. Return to your homescreen and look in your Home-> Apps section and open the ‘Market’ icon to launch it and sign into your Google account. Finally, you’ll want to return to the folder with the extracted files and install the file ‘gplay.apk’, reboot your Kindle, and enjoy Google Play on your Kindle Fire.

Drop us a comment to let us know if you have any issues with getting the Google Play Store on your Kindle Fire.