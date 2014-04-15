Sprint Rolling out KitKat 4.4.3 update to Nexus 5

A new update is out today for the Nexus 5 on Sprint. This update version (KTU84F) brings about various bug fixes, and also enables the device to work on Sprint’s Spark LTE bands 26 and 41. Sprint’s update page states that the update will be released over-the-air in stages and may take several days for delivery.

This update is expected to fix several issues including the bug that causes massive battery drain while using the Nexus 5’s camera.

You can manually check to see if you have the update waiting by going to ‘Settings’, tapping ‘About Phone’, and then selecting ‘System Updates’, or you can just patiently wait for your update to arrive.

Sources: (Sprint), (GSMArena)