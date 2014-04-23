Leaked Screenshots Show Off New UI of the LG G3

Expected to get an official reveal soon, the LG G3 has garnered a lot of attention. With the most notable rumors suggesting an ultra-high resolution screen, it seems only fair to know what interface will grace that rumored 2560 x 1440 pixel display.

The fine folks over at Digital Trends have gotten their hands on pictures of what seems to be the new user interface that will be on the LG G3 at launch.

The new UI sports a flatter, more modern look that’s clean and lacks the “busy” feel of the UI found on the G2/G Pro 2.

It seems that everything about the UI is getting a revamp. The notification shade seems to be transparent, the quick toggles are now round instead of square, and the QSlide app icons seem to be slightly larger.

Also of note, LG is rumored to have developed a type of “concierge-style” service within the UI that will learn from your use of the phone and give you valuable information that will aid you throughout the day. If you take a look at the weather widget, you can see the service in action suggesting that an umbrella may be in order.

If the rumors are correct, the new UI is a much needed change and LG should benefit from modernizing their outdated user interface.

Source (Digital Trends)