How to add/remove lock screen widgets [Android 101]

Since their introduction in Android 4.2, lock screen widgets have been a hugely popular feature on the Android platform. What are lock screen widgets? They are widgets that you can access from your lock screen, without having to enter inside the device. We’ll tell you how to add and remove them, and what exactly they should be used for.

KEEP IN MIND: Not all Android phones are the same. Some will have more steps required to complete each task, others will have less. At AndroidGuys, we will do our best to walk you through each task as well as we can.

Adding widgets

First, go to your lock screen. Swipe over from the left side until you see a big plus sign. Click that, and you’ll be prompted to enter your password.

You’ll be presented a big list of widgets that are available for your lock screen. Choose the one you’d like, and that’s it! You can now access that widget by swiping over to it when you’re in the lock screen.

Removing widgets

To begin, you should see a lock towards the bottom of your screen. If you don’t see it, pull the widget down until the lock is visible. Once you see the lock, press and hold the widget. Move it up to the “Remove” section, and it’s gone from your lock screen!

Be careful!

If you haven’t noticed yet, you can access all lock screen widgets without having to enter the phone. A simple swipe over to a Gmail widget or Google Keep could be devastating if the right information is presented to the wrong person. It might be a good idea to stick to Google Now or a clock widget, just in case.

Still having trouble? Head to the comments and we will do our best to help you out! If there is anything you would like to suggest to AndroidGuys or to any other readers, feel free to use the comment section below!