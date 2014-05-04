HTC One (M8) Mini 2 leak reveals a single rear camera

Notorious leaker Evleaks has taken to Twitter to reveal what looks like the HTC One M8 Mini or what it is actually being called the HTC One Mini 2 according to the leak, dropping the M8 designation.

In addition to the name change, it seems that the HTC One Mini 2 won’t have the same Duo Camera setup as seen on the HTC One M8, but instead will have a single 13-Megapixel camera.

The upcoming HTC One Mini 2 will run Android 4.4.2 KitKat with the latest Sense 6.0 UI and will be powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor running at 1.7GHz. In addition, the device will have 1GB of RAM, a 4.5-inch display, and a 720 x 1280 resolution, with 16GB of internal storage via a microSD card.

So there doesn’t seem to be any surprises when it comes to the look of the device, but it seems HTC have chosen to drop the M8 naming convention the big brother device seems to have adopted to differentiate from its earlier version.