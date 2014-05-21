Samsung Galaxy S5 Active posing on pictures and videos

There’s hasn’t been much info regarding the Galaxy S5 Active, all we had so far were the apps leak. This leak is going to make up for all that though, we’ve got pictures, videos, the whole shebang, courtesy of TK Tech News. So, let’s get started.

This leaked material definitely reminds us of the Galaxy S4 Active, it’s not that hard to believe this is the Galaxy S5 turned Active. It’s definitely beefed up, it look quite resilient. I guess there’s less point in releasing the S5 Active considering the S5 is water-resistant, but S5 Active should be water proof and quite less prone to damage if dropped or something to that effect. There are still people out there who will appreciate the ruggedness of the S5 Active, especially if they’re extremely clumsy or the S5 Active suits their lifestyle, job or something to that effect.

Do you plan on getting the S5 Active? Pictures and videos look quite legit, you can check all that out below.

VIA: Pocketnow

SOURCE: TK Tech News (Twitter 1, 2)