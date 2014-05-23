Nokia X2 will be slightly bigger, slightly more powerful

When the Nokia X, originally known as the Nokia Normandy, was announced, most were disappointed by its entry-level specs. The device rocks a 4-inch 800 x 480 display, 1GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 processor, 512MB RAM, 4 GB internal storage, 3-megapixel rear camera with fixed focus and dual-SIM cards while running a heavily-skinned version of Android with no sign of Google services.

According to Digital Trends, a mystery device listed as the Nokia X2DS (RM-1013) recently showed up on the AnTuTu benchmarking site along with a spec sheet. The device they’re calling the X2 seems like a slightly updated version with a 480 x 800 pixel resolution 4.3 inch display, dual-core MSM8x10 processor clocked at 1190MHz, an Adreno 305 GPU, 1GB RAM, 4 GB storage onboard, a 5-megapixel back camera and a 0.3-megapixel front-facing camera and still offers dual SIMs.

With an AnTuTu score of 11,827, the X2 will be no flagship device, but may be a little bit better option for emerging markets, although you may want to consider the Moto E or G instead.

VIA Digital Trends