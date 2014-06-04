Download and install latest Google Play Store 4.8.20 APK

UPDATE: There is a newer version of the Google Play Store available here.

The Google Play Store is your gateway to the entire repository of applications that run on your Android phone and has been updated to version 4.8.20. Here’s what the update includes and how to get the APK to download the latest version of Google Play Store.

Included in the 4.8.20 update are new header images and also an action bar giving you a preview of the artwork or content displayed on the page. The action bar fades as you scroll down to give full screen content.

There’s also a new additional information section which lists the app version, install size, content rating, and permissions. You’ll also notice that the permissions list is collapsed to offer a simplified view, with various permissions now grouped into a category for easier understanding.

Further changes include bigger buttons in the Google Play Store, and also PayPal support for purchasing apps.

The latest Google Play Store 4.8.20 APK weighs in at 6.69MB and can be downloaded by clicking here.