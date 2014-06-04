Samsung Galaxy F leaked with premium design

From last year, we have been hearing that Samsung will release a premium flagship device this year, known as Samsung Galaxy F. It was rumored to show up with the Galaxy S5, and we heard about its specs several times. Now after all this time, we finally get to have a glimpse of the Samsung Galaxy F or also know as the Samsung Galaxy S5 ‘Prime’. Thanks to @evleaks, below you can see a beautiful render image, which look a lot like the Samsung Galaxy S5, only with brushed metal finish. Have a look:

@evleaks also shared a blurry image of the Galaxy F, and in the title description, they said that this device will replace the Galaxy S5 and hence there will be no Galaxy S6. However, they said that this statement is unconfirmed and unverified. We already know what will be under the hood, and it’s probably not a good successor to the Galaxy S5, but at least there will be an option for people if they want something more.

Source: @evleaks