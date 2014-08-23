Samsung Galaxy Alpha available for pre-order starting August 28 in the UK

Samsung has announced that their premium Galaxy Alpha device which offers a metal chassis design will be available for pre-order in the UK beginning August 28th.

The phone will sell on September 10th at the Samsung Experience Stores and the Samsung Store in Westfield shopping centre, Stratford. It will go on sale at retail stores such as Phones4u and Carphone Warehouse on the 12th September.

The ‘premium’ Samsung Galaxy Alpha features a metal chassis, 4.7-inch SuperAMOLED screen, octa-core Exynos processor, 2GB of RAM, and a 12-Megapixel rear camera.

Will you be preordering the Galaxy Alpha? Having picked up the Galaxy S5 not so long ago, it is certainly a tough decision.