Samsung Galaxy Note 4 on sale October 17; pre-orders begin September 19

Samsung on Thursday confirmed the upcoming arrival date for its Galaxy Note 4 smartphone. Touching down on October 17, the device will be offered across AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon and U.S. Cellular. The Note 4 will be sold in Charcoal Black and Frost White options though it's not clear if each carrier will get both colors. Each wireless provider is expected to announce their respective prices (Update: below), pre-order details, and specifications. According to Samsung pre-orders begin as early as tomorrow, September 19.

Samsung is offering customers a guaranteed total trade-in of $200 for any working smartphone should they trade it in before October 16.. For more information, visit www.SamsungGalaxyPromotions.com/Note4. Samsung