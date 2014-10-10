Download and install latest Google Play Store 5.0.31 APK (Material Design)

UPDATE: There is a newer version of the Google Play Store, which can be found here.

Material Design has been working its way through the Google Apps gradually, and we’ve seen it teased in the Google Play Store before, but now the latest Google Play Store version 5.0.31 adds even more into the mix, and you can download the APK now.

Google have finally pushed out version 5 of the Google Play Store, version 5.0.31 to be precise. As well as a new icon for the Play Store, you’ll notice material design having been applied to more elements within the Store itself.

In addition, the ‘What’s New’ section of an app now moves to the top, as well as new icons for widget suggestions. Last but not least, there is a new icon for the update notifications.

You can go ahead and grab the latest Google Play Store 5.0.31 APK from here. It appears that those of you running the Android L preview may not be able to take advantage of this one… yet.

Notice anything else different in the newest version of the Google Play Store? Drop us a comment below.