New concept renders for Nexus 5 (2015)

Hey folks, we’ve got a while off until another Nexus phone shows up anywhere, but a lot of talk and predictions are that there will be a refreshed Nexus 5 phone rather than another Nexus 6. This is only talk of course, but for your enjoyment and imagination, we’ve got some fresh concept pictures of what I hope the upcoming Nexus phone will look like.

With aluminum sides, dual front-facing speakers and a clean, minimal front and back, this was designed to have Motorola and HTC qualities combined. The back is meant to look and feel like the plastic on the Nexus 6 back. The IR blaster is what you see on the top, and dual-flash located on both sides of the back camera.

Also, here’s a picture of customizable back covers, “Material Style”

Again, this is just a fan-made concept only to be taken as so.