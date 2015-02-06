30 wallpapers perfect for AMOLED screens

By
Jack McNenny
-

AMOLED screens have a certain magic about them, especially when taking advantage of black screens when they show zero light bleeding. Whether you want to save a little bit of power with a black background, or admire colors popping right out of your screen, check out these wallpapers and download away.

  • Nitin

    How to download these wallpapera

    • scott

      Long press on the wallpaper. Menu pops up. Select “save image.”

  • Jeff

    My downloads failed for some reason….

  • Russ

    Haha that coloured smoke picture is a picture I took about 7 years ago. Wonder who downloaded it and how it got here! Cool either way.

    • Chief keef

      Nigga you did not take that photo!!! If u did u would have it copyrighted & trademarked. If not then your a dumb ass cuz that picture is literally every where. And i would think that your ass put a lot of money..

  • Mark Lane

    More superhero and comical backgrounds

  • No image credits?

  • Here’s my favorite dark background:
    http://goo.gl/DqIuRb
    I took that shot on my honeymoon in Maui, and have been using it as my background since my HTC EVO. I personally find it soothing, and with the AMOLED screen on my S3 and S5 it is soothing to the battery as well. ﻿

