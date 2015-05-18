Prioritize your lockscreen with Next Lock Screen (Monday Makeover)

There is a plethora of apps out there that allow you to customize just about every single thing on your android smartphone without even rooting. That is why we have started the weekly series “Monday Makeover.” Each week we will take one of these customization apps and talk about setting it up, discuss the features of it, and show you how you can make your android device truly one of a kind. Last week we talked about APUS Launcher. This week we are taking a look at Next Lock Screen.[spacer color=”264C84″ icon=”fa-android”]

What is Next Lock Screen?

Next Lock Screen is a lock screen replacement that adds some cool features to your phone. Many people do not think of their lock screen as anything more than the screen you have to get past before you can do anything with your phone, but Next Lock Screen turns this idea on its head. You get your normal clock and notifications, but there are more features to this app. At the bottom of the lock screen, there is a row of apps that can be pulled up to view even more apps and quick settings. This feature allows you to open the apps you need right from your lock screen, and the apps that are displayed depending if you are at home, at work, or on the go.

Why should I use Next Lock Screen?

If you feel like something is missing from your lock screen or you want to squeeze out as much productivity as you can from your phone, you should check out Next Lock Screen. You can have your go to apps right on your lock screen which will keep you from having to search through your app drawer and finding it. Plus, you can see all of your upcoming calendar events in one place.

How do I use Next Lock Screen?

Next Lock Screen has a nice menu that appears when you first open the app that walks you through the basic setup for the lock screen itself. After finishing that, you will be brought to your new lock screen where you can take in all of the changes that have just happened. At the top, you will see your time and weather widget. Tapping on the weather part will bring up a three day forecast and some current weather information.

If you have any upcoming calendar events, they will be visible underneath the time. This is where you will see all of your notifications. At the bottom, you have quick access to apps and you can view more by swiping up from the bottom the lock screen. At the top right of this app area, you can change your location between “At Home,” “At Work,” or “On the Go.” The apps shown will change depending on your location. You can tap and hold on an app to move it around the grid or remove it. If you want to add more apps or quick settings, you can tap the plus sign at the bottom right.

The “Settings” menu gives you some more customization options to make Next Lock Screen exactly what you want. You can change the wallpaper, enable or disable Next Lock Screen, and add a screen lock. I recommend setting your system screen lock to “None” because otherwise you will be taken to you phone’s stock lock screen after getting past Next Lock Screen. You can also change which notifications are shown on your lock screen. Finally, you can show music controls, change your weather units, customize your status bar, and hide apps to they never show on your lock screen.

Where do I get Next Lock Screen?

Next Lock Screen is available for free from the Google Play Store.[spacer color=”264C84″ icon=”fa-android”]

Next Lock Screen does a great job adding productivity to your lock screen. It is an app that anyone who wants more functionality should place at the top of their lists. For a free app that does not show any ads, Next Lock Screen is extremely polished and seems to get updated regularly. Have you used Next Lock Screen in the past or are you planning on using it? Tell us your thoughts about it in the comments! While you are down there, please leave some suggestions for apps you would like to see featured on a future Monday Makeover. Have a great week!

[pb-app-box pname=’com.microsoft.next’ name=’Next Lock Screen’ theme=’discover’ lang=’en’]