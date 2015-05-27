Opera Max update is here to help with your data consumption

One of the largest issues for users today, is the fact that their service providers have data limits. Nobody offers truly unlimited data anymore, so every MB that you have is precious. That’s where tools such as Chrome’s built-in data compression helps, or Opera Max. Opera is well known for offering different browsers on both mobile and desktop devices. Opera Max is a relatively new tool which has just been updated this week.

Opera Max operates as a virtual private network (VPN), while compressing your data at the same time. This helps with those who have data caps every month through your service providers, and can increase the amount of internet browsing that you can do. Increased browsing, combined with lower data, is always, ALWAYS, a great combination.

The latest Opera Max update has introduced the ability to not only compress data via your cellular signal, but also when you’re on WiFi. Of course, this doesn’t really matter much when you’re at work or home, but can help out when you’re on a public WiFi, like the Comcast Xfinity WiFi, or if you’re like me and have to wait for a train to go home everyday and have to use the public WiFi there.

What Opera Max aims to do, is create a faster browsing experience regardless of which type of internet connection you are attached to, so that you get the most bang for your buck. However, there is a catch. If you’re using any app or anything that uses an encrypted connection, Opera Max will not work with those connections. But regardless of that point, Opera Max will be able to help save you data in most use-cases and situations.

Opera has also added the ability to control which apps are using up the most data, so that you can either tailor your usage, or block the usage of that app altogether. For instance, if something is continually running in the background, eating up your data. For me, I like the fact that Opera Max allows you to view which apps are using the most data, similar to what the battery usage app allows you to view which apps or services are eating up the most battery life.

Opera Max features a new design change, making the UI more friendly and less confusing. You can grab Opera Max now via the widget below, for free. Let us know what you think about these Data Compression apps and tools in the comment section down below.

[pb-app-box pname=’com.opera.max’ name=’Opera Max – Data manager’ theme=’light’ lang=’en’]