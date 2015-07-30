Wizards Maze HD: Spooky Fun (App Review)

Halloween might still be a while away, but who says we can’t have a bit of spooky fun? In Wizards Maze, the creepiness comes to life as you find your way through, you guessed it a maze. Can you handle the monsters, the confusing paths and elusive keys? Read on!

Setup

You’re greeted by the main menu upon opening up the game. The eerie font ushers you in, there’s a list of levels surrounded by various buttons, you select the “Start” button and you’re off. My character is placed in the maze and awaits my command, except I have no idea of what I’m actually doing and what my goal is. Fortunately my hands soon found the simple controls and within no time I was walking about. Although it’s simple, that’s no excuse for a non-existent tutorial. Nonetheless, I soon discovered I had to collect keys scattered around the maze, and unlock several doors to lead to the final portal for the next level. And talking about controls, you can choose various layouts that suit you best.

Gameplay

As previously stated, the game is based on finding your way around a maze. Obstacles like spiders and slimes crawl around aggressively, threatening to kill you if you’re not careful enough. Keys are placed in various strategic places, making you run back and forth to advance. Perhaps one of the funnest things you can do is shoot your magic balls of flames to attack enemies and interact with elements of the game; namely to break ice gates. I was constantly shooting just in the name of fun; I’m sure I’m not the only one who will be doing so. Strangely, there are adverts but they it only shows when I started the game up. The developers certainly had us in mind. Everything ran smoothly and no lag showed its ugly head throughout gameplay, which should be expected as the graphics aren’t exactly cutting edge. There could’ve also been some challenges or a storyline behind everything.

Is it for me?

There’s no reason you shouldn’t attempt to give the game a spin. It can be played in short bursts or over long periods of time and would be ideal to fulfill any sudden gaming urges, unless you’re into hardcore zombie killing.

What we liked:

Great, simple gameplay

Easy User Interface

Challenging levels

Playful music

And not so much…

Lack of tutorial

No challenges or storyline behind the game

If you’re looking for something challenging yet easy to play, Wizard Maze is the ideal game for you. It’s really suitable for literally whenever you want to play, wherever. Early Halloween, anyone?

[pb-app-box pname=’com.NAW.WIZHd’ name=’Wizards Maze HD’ theme=’discover’ lang=’en’]