Could holograms be Samsung’s secret weapon in the smartphone war?

When Microsoft recently unveiled the HoloLens, augmented reality finally entered the consumer mainstream in a significant way. While this technology has never been as feted as virtual reality, it is based on a similar innovation and Microsoft has enhanced its premium product by using holograms to create a greater sensory experience. Samsung may be another brand about to follow suit, however, by integrated this technology into the smartphone market.

With a patent having already been filed for the integration of holographic technology into a smartphone, Samsung is clearly committed to experimenting in this market as aggressively as possible. After holograms began to gain traction in the technology market following the impact of Microsoft’s HoloLens, the Korean firm decided to file its patent during the second quarter of last year, in the hope that the technology could be protected and further refined in time for the Galaxy S7.

Although the decision to fast-track this flagship handset may mean that the technology has to wait for a later model, it could have a huge impact on the smartphone market. Theoretically, it would enable a phone to project images and icons above the display, while these graphics would also be actionable and allow for interaction through touch. Additionally, such devices would also use their camera function to detect interaction and beam images across a specific base or distance, while they would also add a new and authentic dimension to playing blackjack from the comfort of your home.

While this technology is nothing new, Samsung are looking to be the first firm to integrate this into a smartphone or tablet device. They will need to act quickly and secure their patent, however, especially as Microsoft’s acquisition of Nokia affords them the means and the opportunity to transfer the technology included in the HoloLens across alternative devices. Without fast action, Samsung may be beaten to the punch by a one of its leading rivals.

The brand can ill afford this, after experiencing a considerable decline since its halcyon days of three years ago. Having recorded dwindling turnover and bottom line profit during the last 18 months (and lost considerable ground to smartphone rivals Apple), the brand is banking on a significant technological breakthrough to regain its footing in this most competitive of markets. Only time will tell if the integration of holographic technology will provide this much needed