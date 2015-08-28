Want to learn binary? Binary Challenge has you covered!

As you read this right now, your device is busy working away and processing whatever is thrown at it. All this is done is binary. I’m sure you’ve seen it before, but do you know how to read binary ? If you’re the cool computer nerd type of person, look no further if you want to learn how to read and write in 1’s and 0’s!

Setup

As the app is about learning binary, you’ll learn what excatly binary is first. Although the app explains it, I suggest you watch a YouTube video or two as you’ll get what binary is about. In the app, you start off easily as you get a lot of help. While the user interface is a bit confusing, it’s easy to get the hang of it.

You start off in the tutorial mode and explained how exactly it works. I’m gonna leave the explaining to the app itself, but it’s easy to get the hang of. The only setting (at least that I could find) was the music/volume toggle. It’s all what’s necessary, but it would be cool to be able to change themes and colors.

Function

I’m still undecided if it’s an app or a game, but either way Binary Challenge ends up being fun and educational at the same time. As it is a long-term thing-, you will need to dedicate into the app at least a few weeks until you can fluently read binary. As you do it over and over agian, it gets stuck in your brain. This method is very efficient.

As for the actual app, you’re given the 8 slots for the 1’s or 0’s and given a number. Or, you’re given the binary and told to convert to a number. The app challenges you with time and achievements. I found that I unintentionally did more conversions while intentionally trying to lower my lowest time, if that makes any sense to you. It’s easy to get drawn into it, and there’s a reason for that:

[blockquote author=”The developers”]The dark design & the futuristic ambient music really draw you into the game and help you concentrate Sudoku-like on the calculations[/blockquote]

Everything was smooth and lag was not present. Overall I quite liked the app and what it does.

Is it for me?

As you clicked the link to this page, you displayed interest in it in the first place. In that case, yes, it it likely to appeal to you.

What we liked:

Has a good purpose

Easy to use

Adapts to your learning

And not so much:

Messy UI

Overall, Binary Challenge is an app that I enjoyed using. It’s effectiveness meant I knew how to read binary in no time, and then give me practice. It’s a great tool for any binary pioneer.

