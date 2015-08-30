Get This Look: ‘Material Islands’ Live Wallpaper

We’re huge fans of changing the home screen around a bit and creating a new user experience for our Android. So much so that we present our ongoing series of Get This Look posts. In a nutshell we show you a new layout, app, widget, or icon set for your Android handset and tell you which apps you’ll need to mimic the feel.

Some of these are a little easier to create than others and many of them can be tweaked to no end. The following details are but the ingredients to which you can create your own delicious Android dish; your results will vary. Which is awesome! If nothing else, this is a great way to discover new apps, widgets, icons, and more!

Material Islands by Hippotech



Why we love this look:

Wallpapers that respond to events around you always amaze me, and Material Islands responds to the time of day by changing the position of the sun and moon as well as the islands on your wallpaper. This is a live wallpaper with focus on minimalism, material design, and beautiful shapes and colours. Simple figures and forms are combined in order to create islands of different kinds, and each island changes appearance according to the time of the day.

What you’ll need:

[pb-app-box pname=’com.hippotech.materialislands’ name=’Material Islands’ theme=’discover’ lang=’en’]