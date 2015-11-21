Get in shape with Google Fit

Software has come a long way in a short time, and our expectations are changing as we have access to incredibly well developed software. One of the best features to come with apps developed by Google is that they are free. Google offers free unlimited storage for high-resolution photos, document editors, maps, GPS, email and they even offer free software to help get you into shape.
That software is called Google Fit. Old habits die hard, as the number one New Years Resolution for 2015 was to get in shape, stay in shape and to lose weight. Many of us want to stay healthy for our children and family, want to look better and want to feel better. In order to do that we need to exercise and stay active.
Google is doing its part by offering free software to help us manage our health and to encourage us to exercise more. The excuses are running out when it comes to remembering to exercise, as fitness is just an app away.
Getting started with Google Fit
The first to-do item is to download the Google Fit app onto your Android smartphone by clicking here. If you don’t have a Google account, you need to create one in order to use the app. You can go to the Google sign-up page and get your free account which will keep track of your personal information.
Once the app is downloaded sign in with your account. Don’t worry if you don’t have an Android Wear device yet – you can simply carry your Android smartphone around with you to keep track of your activities. The Google Fit app will start tracking your activities instantly and will keep track of the data which can be viewed at https://www.google.com/fit/ when signed in.
You can fill out profile information like your height, weight, and gender, and set a personal fitness goal. To see the distance you’ve gone and how many calories you’ve burned, you’ll need to fill out your height, weight, and gender. Once you’ve filled out your physical information, you’re on your way to getting and staying healthy. Check out what Google Fit can do for you. (Google Fit help)
Enter your physical information
- Open the Google Fit app .
- Touch Menu > Settings.
- Enter your height, weight, and gender.
You can change which units Google Fit displays for weight, height, and distance. Touch Menu > Settings> Units.
Set a personal fitness goal
You can track your progress towards activity goals using Google Fit.
You can set daily goals for:
- Steps: How many steps you want to take.
- Active time: How much time you want to spend being active.
- Distance: The distance you want to walk, run, or bike.
- Calories: The number of calories you want to burn.
You’ll have a default goal to be active for one hour a day when you first get started with Fit. The app will show you a progress update. After you’ve tracked your activity for a few days, you’ll also see recommendations for future goals.
Change a personal fitness goal:
- Open the Google Fit app .
- Touch Menu > Settings> Daily Goal.
- Touch the active goal.
- Enter your updated goal and touch Save.
What you can measure
When you record an activity, most of the time you can see estimates of:
- Time: How long you did a specific activity.
- Steps: How many steps you took.
- Calories: How many calories you burned.
- Distance: How far you walked or ran. This feature doesn’t work with stationary biking right now.
- Weight: How your weight changes over time. You’ll have to enter your weight manually to track it.
Note: To see the distance you’ve gone or how many calories you’ve burned, you’ll need to fill out your height, weight, and gender.
For the most accurate biking detection, carry your phone in your pocket when you’re riding rather than mounted or in a backpack.
Set goals for daily steps
You can set goals around how many steps you want to take every day. You can then check your watch to see how close you are to reaching your goal.
Your watch comes preset with a goal of 10,000 steps. To change the goal:
- If your screen is dim, touch the screen to wake up the watch.
- Touch anywhere on the background of the screen. You’ll see a white screen with a red “g.”
- Touch again anywhere on the screen to see a menu of things you can do.
- Touch Show me my steps.
- Swipe from ← right to left until you find the menu.
- Scroll down and touch Daily step goal.
- Scroll and touch the goal you want.
Use Fit on Android Wear devices
Google Fit comes preinstalled on most Android Wear watches, but not all of them. To check if it’s already installed, swipe from right to left on your watch and look for Fit in your list of apps. If you don’t have it, you can get the app from Google Play.
You’ll get the most out of Google Fit on your Android Wear watch when you install the Google Fit app on your mobile phone or tablet (available only on Android). But you can also use it on your Android Wear watch without installing Google Fit on your phone or tablet (iOS or Android).
Start a fitness activity for real-time stats
You can see real-time stats for your activities, such as pace during a run. Fit will use your GPS and other sensors to track your activity.
To start an activity:
- Open the Google Fit app .
- Touch > Start activity .
- Select the activity you’re about to start.
Note: the workout information is automatically updated on every device you use Fit on. You can edit this activity later if it is not accurate.
Real-time voice updates
You can get real-time voice alerts of your distance and pace for runs, bike rides, and other distance-based activities. For example, Fit can tell you your pace every mile.
To select the frequency of voice alerts:
- Open the Google Fit app .
- Touch Menu > Settings> Active mode> Audio announcements.
- Choose your settings.
Note: You can also toggle the announcements on and off during the activity by touching the speaker icon .
Track your weight
You’re also able to track your weight with Google Fit and see how it changes over time. See how to add a weight measurement below, or connect to one of our partner weight tracking apps.
- Open the Google Fit app .
- Touch the Add an Activity button .
- Select Log your weight .
Note: You can’t delete a weight measurement on Fit at this time.
Sync other apps with Fit to to show activity, nutrition, sleep and more
If you already use mobile apps to track your fitness, nutrition, or sleep, you can give them permission to share information with Google Fit. That way, you can keep all of your wellness data in one place. To see all of the apps you can connect to Fit, check out google.com/fit.
If they’re compatible, your other fitness apps will give you with the option to pair with Fit so you can see all your fitness data in one place.
To see apps you have connected to Fit and find apps to add:
- Open the Google Fit app .
- Touch Menu > Settings > Google Fit data > Connected apps.
- Find apps to connect using the drop down menu .
If you don’t want your other apps to share data with Fit, you can just disconnect them. You can disconnect apps from Fit using the Google Settings app.
View your daily progress
You can view your daily fitness progress on Fit including how many steps you’ve taken, how long your bike ride lasted, and how close you are to reaching your daily goals.
- For today: You can see fitness tracking for the current day at the top of the homepage on the Fit app or website.
- For a previous day: Scroll down the homepage or app to view information about a previous day’s activity.
To see more detailed tracking information like graphs and activity breakouts, find the activity or daily summary you want in your activity feed and click or touch it.
Google Fit is definitely worth a try today
If you want to get in shape or to stay in shape, give Google Fit a try today. It’s never too late to get started. Your loved ones with appreciate it and you’ll feel better too. Don’t wait for the new year to get started, take a step forward today. Anyone can get in shape. Make it easier on yourself with Google Fit.
