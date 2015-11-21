Get in shape with Google Fit

Software has come a long way in a short time, and our expectations are changing as we have access to incredibly well developed software. One of the best features to come with apps developed by Google is that they are free. Google offers free unlimited storage for high-resolution photos, document editors, maps, GPS, email and they even offer free software to help get you into shape.

That software is called Google Fit. Old habits die hard, as the number one New Years Resolution for 2015 was to get in shape, stay in shape and to lose weight. Many of us want to stay healthy for our children and family, want to look better and want to feel better. In order to do that we need to exercise and stay active.

Google is doing its part by offering free software to help us manage our health and to encourage us to exercise more. The excuses are running out when it comes to remembering to exercise, as fitness is just an app away.

Getting started with Google Fit

The first to-do item is to download the Google Fit app onto your Android smartphone by clicking here. If you don’t have a Google account, you need to create one in order to use the app. You can go to the Google sign-up page and get your free account which will keep track of your personal information.

Once the app is downloaded sign in with your account. Don’t worry if you don’t have an Android Wear device yet – you can simply carry your Android smartphone around with you to keep track of your activities. The Google Fit app will start tracking your activities instantly and will keep track of the data which can be viewed at https://www.google.com/fit/ when signed in.

You can fill out profile information like your height, weight, and gender, and set a personal fitness goal. To see the distance you’ve gone and how many calories you’ve burned, you’ll need to fill out your height, weight, and gender. Once you’ve filled out your physical information, you’re on your way to getting and staying healthy. Check out what Google Fit can do for you. (Google Fit help)

Enter your physical information