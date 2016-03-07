How to set Gmail to ‘Out of Office’

Going on vacation? Gmail has a useful feature similar to Microsoft Outlook that allows you to set an auto response notifying those who email you that you might not be able to get back to them.
This is especially useful if you use Gmail for work and won’t have access to data or WiFi for an extended period.
It’s not too difficult to set up. Here’s a rundown on how to set up an auto reply on your Android Gmail app.
- Open the Gmail app.
- Touch the menu .
- Touch Settings.
- Choose your account.
- Touch Vacation responder.
- Fill in the date range, subject, and message.
- Switch OFF to ON at the top.
- Touch Done.
Your vacation responder settings are synced with the desktop version of Gmail.
How to set up your vacation responder from a computer:
- Open Gmail.
- In the top-right, click the gear .
- Select Settings.
- Scroll down to the Vacation responder section (stay in the “General” tab).
- Select Vacation responder on.
- Fill in the date range, subject, and message.
- You can limit who can see your vacation response:
- Check the box next to Only send a response to people in my Contacts if you don’t want everyone who emails you to know that you’re away from your mail.
- If you use Google Apps, you’ll also see an option to only send a response to people in your domain. If you check both of these boxes, only people who are in your contacts and your domain will receive the automatic response.
- Click Save Changes at the bottom of the page.
