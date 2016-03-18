How to change your theme on the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge

Did you get a new Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7 edge? One of Samsung’s latest features it has included on its devices is the ability to personalize the look of your icons, wallpaper, sounds, and colors with the ability to swap out “themes”. There isn’t a whole lot to downloading a theme, and if you don’t like it you can simply follow the instructions again and swap back to your old theme.

Here’s how to change your theme:

Applies to the Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+, Note 5, S7, and S7 edge.

From the Home screen, touch Apps . Touch Settings . Go to the Personalize menu Touch Themes .

Note : It may be necessary to touch the PERSONAL tab and then touch Themes. Touch one of the available themes, or touch STORE to open the Samsung Theme Store and select another theme.

6. Touch FREE or DOWNLOAD.

7. When the download is complete, touch APPLY to apply the theme to your device.

8. Your device will apply the downloaded theme and open your Home screen.

Try it out. Let us know in the comments below if you’ve used this feature.