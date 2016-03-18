How to change your theme on the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge

By
D M
-

Did you get a new Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7 edge? One of Samsung’s latest features it has included on its devices is the ability to personalize the look of your icons, wallpaper, sounds, and colors with the ability to swap out “themes”. There isn’t a whole lot to downloading a theme, and if you don’t like it you can simply follow the instructions again and swap back to your old theme.

DSC01091

Here’s how to change your theme:

Applies to the Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+, Note 5, S7, and S7 edge.

  1. From the Home screen, touch Apps Apps Icon.
  2. Touch Settings .
  3. Go to the Personalize menuScreenshot_20160317-215345
  4. Touch Themes Themes Settings Icon.
    Note: It may be necessary to touch the PERSONAL tab and then touch Themes.
  5. Touch one of the available themes, or touch STORE to open the Samsung Theme Store and select another theme.Screenshot_20160317-215414

6. Touch FREE or DOWNLOAD.

Screenshot_20160317-223350

7. When the download is complete, touch APPLY to apply the theme to your device.

Screenshot_20160317-215609

8. Your device will apply the downloaded theme and open your Home screen.

Screenshot_20160317-215622

Try it out. Let us know in the comments below if you’ve used this feature.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Anthony

    Anyway to make your own theme?

  • Jem

    I have tried everything I can find and when I click to buy a theme, it greys out, but nothing happens.

  • Chris

    Not working at all for me since latest Samsung s7 update.
    I apply a theme it takes ages then informs me that Samsung themes has quit / unfortunately stopped working.

  • Andy

    Not working at all for me since latest Samsung s7 update. asks to access my contacts, make and manage phone calls. When I won’t allow both it closes. why does my theme need to manage my calls and contacts?

    • Visions

      EXACTLY! It was after granting permission to the theme Store app that I started to receive spam phone calls about winning a vacation in Bermuda. Immediately I went back and blocked all permissions. Piss me off!

  • Darrell

    Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge trying to DL different themes however I continue to receive this pop up message below.

    “Unable to download themes in show button shapes”

  • Laura Williams

    I want to stop using the theme and use the one I have with my security app. How do I remove the theme?

  • Laura z

    The theme doesnt apply to my messages (text background). How do i apply it there?

  • Christina

    It won’t change back to default. The icons are still the same from previous theme. Need help without restoring.

  • Laura Ellis

    How do I completley remove an applied theme from my samsung galaxy s7?

  • Pingback: 1-877-838-8777 | a powerpoint|can help|you deliver - Tech Support()