Portable power is something almost all of us need. Some can get through a full day without needing to recharge their devices, but there are many of us power users who need more. Fortunately there is an almost endless supply of portable power packs to fulfill our power needs.

I have been using the incredibly thin 5100mAh EnerPlex Jumpr Slate battery for the past month and have fallen in love with its ultra portability.

Design and usage

What makes the EnerPlex Jumpr Slate 5k different from the rest is its ultra slim build with the integrated micro USB cable. Most battery packs are usually pretty chunky, and also come with USB ports that are designed to plug any compatible charging cable into their port/ports.

EnerPlex opted to integrate a micro USB cable into the side of the rubberized battery, which makes it much more functional than its counterparts. The battery future proofs itself by offering a normal sized USB output plug where you can plug in your USB type A to USB C cable for devices like the Nexus 6P or 5X. Or if you have an iPhone you can plug in your lightning charging cable as well. Since I have the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, the built-in micro USB cable suits me just perfectly.

At 5100mAh, the EnerPlex Jumpr has enough power to charge my Galaxy S7 edge (3600mAh) 1.5 times which is enough to get me two to three days away from a wall outlet. This battery is perfect for weekend camping trips where a wall outlet is not an option. It’s also enough power to get me through full day trips or all day meetings where I may not necessarily need to bring along a massive battery. There are batteries that offer four to five times the EnerPlex Jumpr Slate’s capacity, but carrying an extra pound of lithium power is not something I want to do most of the time unless I absolutely need to. While portable batteries with 20000mAh of power are great, they usually serve their purpose when I have multiple devices that need recharging, or when I may not see a wall outlet for longer than four days.

The Jumpr Slate is extremely thin at 7.5mm which is the same thickness as the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge. That’s really thin and very nice to have. It’s longer and wider than the S7 edge, but isn’t much bigger than the LG V10. The Jumpr Slate is pocketable if you have large pant pockets, or it fits quite well in laptop bags and purses. It also has holes in the sides for day planners, but seriously, who uses those things anymore? I know there are many people on the road like sales reps who do use folders for taking notes and this battery is perfect for you. It’s also perfect for students who use binders for school. And the battery is just right with its extremely thin build for people who want the perfect power to size ratio.

I call it the Goldilocks of batteries. It’s just right.

Specs

Product Dimensions: 170.0mm(6.69″)/95.0mm(3.74″)/7.5mm(0.3″)

Battery Capacity:5,100 mAh

Battery Type:Lithium-Polymer

Recharge By:Micro-USB

Input:Micro USB

Output:USB Port/Tethered Micro-USB

Power Output:1A/2.4A

Warranty:1 Year

Summary

The EnerPlex Jumpr Slate 5k isn’t the cheapest portable battery with a $54.99 MSRP, but it is one of the thinnest and most portable you can find. It offers a great size to weight ratio, and with the built in micro USB cable, it is one of my favorite batteries I have used to date. While batteries are a dime a dozen, the EnerPlex Jumpr Slate 5k is the Goldilocks of batteries where it isn’t too big, chunky, or too small – it is just right.

Check out the EnerPlex Jumpr Slate 5k at goenerplex.com.