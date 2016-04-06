Huawei on Wednesday introduced its latest smartphones, the P9 and P9 Plus, at an event in London. As you might suspect, the two share a number of common traits between them with the Plus variant offering just a little extra where it counts.

Basic Specs

Powered by Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the pair boast Huawei’s 64-bit Kirin 955 processor. Indeed, this octa-core CPU packs four ARM A72 cores and four ARM A53 cores. Moreover, the phones come with 3GB or 4GB RAM. In other words, it’s all about performance.

The P9 is sold in 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB/64GB storage while the P9 Plus is strictly a 4GB/64GB unit.

The P9 features a 5.2-inch FHD IPS LCD display and gets its juice from a 3,000mAh battery. The P9 Plus, however, offers up a 5.5-inch FHD Super AMOLED screen and a 3,400mAh power source.

Other shared specs include microSD card support, rear fingerprint sensors, stereo speakers, and USB Type C.

Camera

Where things get really interesting in the P9 models is in the area of the camera. Both were designed with help from Leica Camera AG and include dual-lens shooters that promise vivid colors and striking black and white images. The back packs the dual 12-megapixel experience while the front delivers with 8-megapixels.

The RGB camera captures in color while the monochrome camera pulls in the detail. Additionally, the phone utilizes laser, depth calculation, and contrast to create the best photos for environments.

Each P9 device is a perfect construct of superior-grade 2.5D glass and an aerospace-class aluminum, with diamond-cut edges rounded out by carefully balanced curvatures.

Design

The 64GB version of the P9 comes in Haze Gold finish; however, a Ceramic White version is also being made available. Additional colors include Titanium Grey, Rose Gold, and Prestige Gold.

Availability

The P9 and P9 Plus are expected to hit nearly three dozen markets starting on April 16, but the US is not among those listed. Pricing shakes out to €599 for the 3GB/32GB P9, €649 for the 4GB/64GB option, and €749 for the 4GB/65GB P9 Plus.