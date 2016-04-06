The best-selling unlocked Android phones from B&H [April 6, 2016]

Unlocked smartphones are definitely gaining popularity and for good reason – they free you up from financing plans and two-year contracts. If you’re looking for a new smartphone B&H has you covered.

Why unlocked?

Whereas a lot of today’s flagship models tend to run in the $500-$600 range, or higher, there’s an awful lot of smartphone to be had for less money. In fact, you can sometimes spend $200-300 for a phone and get a substantial upgrade over your previous one.

We’ve gathered up the 10 best-selling unlocked Android devices from B&H so you can get a sense for what’s available. Indeed, you’ll see a nice mix of big-name vendors and devices from other, scrappy players. Note that we’ve omitted color variations; you might find other colors available.

Why B&H Photo Video?

As the largest non-chain photo and video equipment store in the United States, B&H also offers consumers a wide selection of smartphones. Indeed, you’ll find just about every major manufacturer from around the globe, plus some from other, growing names, too. It’s also here where you’ll be able to get your hands on the unlocked BlackBerry Priv. There’s something here for everybody.

So, the next time you need to replace your existing phone, consider scooping up one of these. It’s often a heck of a lot cheaper than going through your carrier in the end. Depending on which model you purchase, you could save big on an unlocked Android device from B&H.