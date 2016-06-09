How to create contact groups in Gmail

If you’ve used Microsoft Outlook as an email app, you know that one of its best features is the ability to create group contacts. Gmail also offers the same capability as Outlook.
If you’re a soccer coach, and need email the same group of contacts, rather than typing in every single email address, you can simply create a group named “Soccer Team” that you can use to send group emails. Or if you’re someone like my mother, who sends out daily emails to the same group of people, you no longer need to type in every single email address with group contacts.
Go to your Gmail account on your desktop and follow these instructions to create a new group:
To create a contact group:
- Click Gmail at the top-left corner of your Gmail page, then choose Contacts.
- Select contacts that you want to add to a group, click the Groups button. , then Create new.
- Enter the name of the group.
- Click OK.
To add contacts to a contact group:
- Select the contacts in the Contacts list.
- Click the Groups button.
- Select the group you’d like to add the contact to, or select Create new to create a new group.
- If you have multiple addresses saved for a contact, you can choose which address should belong to the contact group by opening the contact and clicking the small arrow next to the group you’d like to modify.
