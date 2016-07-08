Today’s best tech deals: Samsung Gear VR 50% off, $41 200GB microSD card, Free VR headset

Happy Friday!

We’ve been doing daily deals posts for just over a month now and due to your massive interest in savings, we continue to get more discounts codes just for you readers. We try to select from the best tech deals we get sent every day, so you can save a few bucks here and there.

There are a couple great deals going on right now. The Samsung Gear VR headset, which is made for the latest Galaxy devices is 50% off with free shipping included. There is also a 200GB SanDisk 200GB microSD card for just $41 which is the cheapest we have ever seen it.

You still have one week left to take advantage of the Moto G and Blu R1 sales on pre-orders. Don’t miss your chance to save big on new budget phones with ads from Amazon. They’re both great to have as daily drivers, or even keep one as a backup just in case something happens to your current smartphone.

If you have been looking to improve your health, there is a blood pressure monitor from Qardio that is 20% off right now. You can pair it with the Yunami Smart scale, and the Moto 360 Sport Android Wear to help you get into the best shape of your life.

Now stop wasting time and get on with the deals. I hope you like them.

Best deals

Free VR headset from Conan

Moto G Plus (4th Gen.) Unlocked – $249.99 at Amazon final price will show at checkout

The most advanced camera in its class – 16 MP rear camera with two rapid focus technologies – laser focus and phase detect autofocus.

5 MP wide angle selfie camera is perfect for group shots.

The all-day battery also comes with TurboPower(TM) charging which provides up to 6 hours of use in just 15 minutes.

Moto G is unlocked and carrier friendly – it works on all major carrier networks.

An octa-core processor and 5.5″ full HD (1080p) display ensures videos and games run smoothly and look great.

The fingerprint reader instantly unlocks your phone.

Features 4 GB of RAM and an SD card slot that supports up to 128 GB of additional storage.

Samsung – Refurbished Gear VR for Select Samsung Cell Phones – $49.99 at Best Buy

Immerse yourself in the world of virtual reality with this Samsung Gear VR headset and your Galaxy phone or tablet (not included). The lightweight device is comfortable to wear for daylong gaming or movie binging. The 360-degree view offered by this Samsung Gear VR headset lets you experience entertainment from all angles.

Habor 3D VR Virtual Video Headset – $15.99 at Amazon with discount code FLXILLYQ (save $5)

[ Wide Compatibility ]: Compatible for smartphones available for iOS, Android & PC phones Series within 4.0-6.0 inches.

[ Adjustable Pupil Distance and Object Distance ] : You can slightly adjust the position of the spherical resin lens through moving the button on the top of the 3D VR GLASSES so as to get a better experience of watching movies.

SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I/Class 10 Memory Card with Adapter – $41 at NewEgg, lowest price we’ve seen ever (expired)

MicroSDXC form factor

Performance/speed:Up to 90MB/s read speed, write speed lower)

Capacity: 200GB

Class 10 for Full HD video (1920×1080)

Polaroid Cube HD 1080p Lifestyle Action Video Camera – $64.99 at Amazon (deal of the day)

World’s Funnest, Cutest Lifestyle Action Camera in Tiny Cubic Package. Not Wi-Fi compatible.

6MP CMOS Sensor for Crisp Images; Selectable 720p or 1080p Video Rate

124-Degree Wide-Angle Lens Effortlessly Captures Big, Vibrant Scenes

Built-In Rechargeable Battery Records 90 Continuous Minutes Per Charge

SUFUM High-performance Cubic Wireless speaker – $13.99 at Amazon with discount code 3GN6Z4WL (Original price $19.99)

High-fidelity sound,Stereo speaker,built-in resonance radiator device,equipped with high-efficiency power amplifier

Inateck Aluminum Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount – $4.99 at Amazon with discount code 7LAGHU8G (save $6) gold only

UNIVERSAL: This magnetic mobile devices support is compatible with smartphones and GPS devices of all sizes, e.g. iPhone, Samsung and Nexus

UNCOMPLICATED: The phone bracket can be mounted onto louvres in your car, while the magnetic plate is attached to your mobile. Both can be removed easily if needed

FLEXIBLE: Due to the bracket’s intelligent design, the mobile device can be adjusted in any angle required for optimal screen perspective

Sufum Wireless Bluetooth headphones – $10.79 at Amazon with discount code 2UYGBFSP, original porce $17.99

SWEAT PROOF DESIGN for sports, just sprinkle your youth without worrying about that sweat will damage your Bluetooth headphones when you’re running or doing other sports!

Get 6 Months of Free Wi-Fi at Amazon

Amazon Underground and Boingo Wireless have teamed up to offer fast, free Wi-Fi!

To take advantage of this limited offer, simply download the Boingo Wi-Finder app with the “Actually Free” sash from Amazon Underground on your Android phone and create a free Boingo account.

There are no ads to watch, no in-app upsell and no credit card required; just instant free access to Boingo Wi-Fi hotspots around the country.

Headphones and Speakers

Altec Lansing Life Jacket 2 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – $79.99 at Amazon (deal of the day)

Boasting a heavy-duty, washable rubberized skin that is everything proof- IP67 rated -waterproof, dustproof and shockproof; and it floats so the music will play on- no matter what.

Be impressed with amazing sound quality- dual 2.0″ neodymium drivers, a passive radiator design, Altec Lansing DSP audio enhancement technology, aptX CD-quality wireless audio and a bigger power amp, it pumps out huge volume along with crisp, clear sound.

Inateck Premium Genuine Wood In-Ear Corded Headphones – $9.99 at Amazon with discount code D9BHKVVI (save $6)

Dynamic driver delivers High Definition sound, clear mids and transparent treble.

In-ear design provide hours of enjoyment and best sound quality.

Inateck Bluetooth 4.1 Wireless Sport In-ear Headphones – $19.99 at Amazon with discount code 774ULYFV (save $10)

Bluetooth Version 4.1 with CSR8645 chipset and apt-X, ensure high-fidelity stereo music and crystal clear conversations via noise reduction.

Sweatproof design ensures stability and comfort when running, hiking, camping, biking, skiing, jogging, climbing, doing fitness, etc.

Built-in rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery lasts up to 8 hours of talk / play time or 200 hours standby, universally compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled phones, tablets and other Bluetooth devices.

J&L Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – $19.99 at Amazon after discount code ANKSLWKK (works on red and black)

CLEAR, STUDIO QUALITY SOUND AND DEEP BASS: Enjoy your exercising routine while listening to your favorite music. The J & L Real wireless headphones offer finest sound quality and deep, clear bass.

INCOMPARABLY LONG LASTING BATTERY LIFE: These bluetooth headphones’ battery offers an impressive 8 hours wireless listening per charge. It can go on for 3.5 hours when providing 100% volume, 5 hours for 80% volume and 6.5 hours for 60% volume.

H300 Active Noise Canceling Foldable Portable Headphone – $59.99 at Amazon using discount code LH2UCODE

Super adaptability: whole environment intelligent noise reduction, effectively reducing wind noise, reject noisy outdoor environment.

Perfect Sound: with a diameter of 40 mm driver unit and frequency response equalization.

House of Marley Liberate Saddle XLBT Bluetooth Wireless Headphones – $109.99 at Amazon

Bluetooth A2DP/APTX high-quality wireless audio performance, and 50mm dynamic moving coil drivers with neodymium magnets

Stainless steel tactical design, FSC certified wood

Soft ear cushions, and a durable braided, tangle-free cable

In-line microphone with one-button controller: Power, volume, tracking and multi-function play/pause/answer/end controls on right ear cup

Collapsible design to fit inside the included carry bag

Nova E700 Noise Isolation In-ear Stereo Headphone – $11.99 at Amazon using discount code F35QTFHN (save $20)

Amazing sound:Unique sound catheter structure provides more original with less sound loss and sound dye, high performance neodymium magnets provide higher driving force and broader dynamic range.

Smartwatches and Smartphones

Motorola Moto 360 Sport – $195 at Amazon (normally $300), $199 at Best Buy, $199 at Motorola

Moto is well known for creating one of the most popular Android Wear smartwatches and the Moto 360 Sport is no slouch. It can track your activity, heart rate, location, while maintaining water resistance so you can wear it while you’re staying active.

Moto G (4th Generation) – Black (extra $25 will be taken off at checkout)

Fast 4G LTE speed, an up to 1.5 GHz octa-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, and a bright 5.5″ full HD (1080p) display ensures videos and games run smoothly and look great

Enjoy the best of Google Android 6.0 Marshmallow, including Google Maps, Gmail, Play Store, and more

Offers and ads, including personalized deals and recommendations, display on the phone’s lockscreen

Take brilliant photos with the 13 MP HD camera or snap group shots with a 5 MP wide-angle selfie cam. Add up to 128 GB of additional storage with a microSD card

The all-day battery includes TurboPower charging which provides up to 6 hours of use in just 15 minutes

Unlocked and carrier-friendly, works with all major carrier networks domestically or abroad (including AT&T , T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon)

Prime members get unlimited access to Prime movies and TV shows, Prime Music, photo storage, deals, and more with a pre-installed selection of Amazon apps, including Amazon Underground where over 2,000 premium apps, games, and in-app items are 100% FREE

BLU R1 HD – 8 GB – Black – Prime Exclusive – with Lockscreen Offers & Ads – $49.99 at Amazon (save 50%)

Fast 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek 6735 ARM Cortex processor with 8 GB Internal memory and 1 GB RAM

Enjoy the best of Google Android 6.0 Marshmallow, including Google Maps, Gmail, Play Store, and more

Offers and ads, including personalized deals and recommendations, display on the phone’s lockscreen

Dual SIM and MicroSD support for up to 64 GB of expandable storage

Stunning 5″ HD display with curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection, plus an 8 MP main camera and 5 MP selfie camera that includes a front-facing LED flash

4G LTE plus GSM unlocked for your favorite compatible carrier or for international travel (including AT&T , T-Mobile; not compatible with Verizon or Sprint)

Accessories

gaosa Vintage Series 10000mah Tape Power Bank – $11.99 at Amazon with discount code M4QTIIPI (save $12)

Four ports with two LED status indicators: Dual USB input and dual output enable you charging two devices at the same time or charging power bank much faster.

Innovative appearance: classic tape-like design make it a trinket when you don’t need to use it.

Efficiency: high efficiency of charging. 2.4 A maximum output current. Superb conversion efficiency (5V/2.0A reaches 93% conversion efficiency).

EasyAcc Cable 4000mAh Power Bank Ultra-Slim Portable External Battery Charger Built-in Micro USB Cable – $9.99 at Amazon with discount code CB400022

With built in micro USB cable, PB4000CB makes charging your device easy and eliminates the need for additional cables.

4000mAh capacity: PB4000CB Power Bank is small in size but can charge up your iPhone 6 1.5 times or Samsung Galaxy 6 one time.

Compact 5000mAh Portable Charger Power Bank Pack – $5.99 at Amazon after discount code JCCLFQQ3

Ultra Compact: The 5000mAh power bank is stylish and small, but fully functional, pocket-sized and slim design fits easily into any bag, or your pocket. Best for travelor outdoor.

High Capacity: Provides almost two full charges for an iPhone, and a one-plus charge for a Samsung Galaxy S4. Fast charging: 5V/2.1A(MAX) output and 5V/2A(MAX) input to deliver the fastest charging speed to your devices and portable charger.

Mpow 3 in 1 Clip-On 180 Degree Supreme Fisheye Lens – $8.99 at Amazon using discount code MNGCL8T6 (save $3) for Androids and iPhones

This is a 3 in 1 tiny clip-on detachable jelly lens for mobile phones. The Fisheye lens offers you a wide hemispherical image. The Macro lens is used for taking extreme close-up pictures of very small objects. The Wide-angle lens projects a substantially larger image circle than would be typical for a standard design lens of the same focal length.

Inateck USB C Cable – $3.99 at Amazon using discount code 4QYBX9ZT

100% COMPATIBLE: Inateck USB C cable converting from USB C to standard USB A 2.0 compatible with e.g. 2015 New MacBook, Nexus 6P , Nexus 5X, Lumia 950XL/950, OnePlus 2, Asus Zen AiO

Inateck 2 in 1 Micro USB cable data cable with Micro-B plug and USB type C adapter – $4.99 at Amazon with discount code 7B2R5NEI

PRACTICAL DESIGN: This 2 in 1 charging and data cable with Micro B to type A 2.0 plug features an additional USB type C adaptor plug which can fitted onto the Micro B plug quite easily

100% COMPATIBLE: The USB cable Typ A (2.0) to Micro-USB and USB type C is the ideal solution for devices e.g. New MacBook 2015 Samsung Galaxy, HTC, Motorola, Nexus, Nokia, LG, Huawei, Sony

Mpow Universal Windshield Long Arm Car Mount Holder – $6.99 at Amazon with discount code MMMNCHJN (save $4)

LATEST GOOSENECK DESIGN CAR HOLDER OF 8.66 INCHES, securely push electronic devices close to your finger and sight.

EXTRA DASHBOARD SUPPORT BASE, act as a fulcrum , double secure your smart phone and other devices, allowing you a non-distraction drive.

COMPATIBLE FOR ALL GADGETS width between 2-4 inches(including nearly all smartphones), strong suction and very steady support with strong holder.

USB C Charger, CHOE 5V/3A 15W Type-C Wall Charger – $11.99 at Amazon with discount code S935MKC3 (save $2)

USB Type-C Charger: The pioneer of charging revolution. Design with advanced technology to provide the fastest charging speed (5/3A) around the world.

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 & USB C Ports in Dual USB Car Charger – $13.99 at Amazon with discount code SBCXIEVU (save $4)

1*Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Port: Compatible with all versions of Quick Charge technology (1.0, 2.0 & 3.0), up to 4X faster than standard chargers

Powerful: Up to 5V/3A to charge your type c supported devices. 5V/2.4A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A full charging speed for Quick Charge 3.0 compatible device, 5V/2.4A for most devices

USB Type C Charger, CHOE Foldable 39W(3A USB-C Port + 2*2.4A USB Port) – $15.99 at Amazon with discount code PP84A5EF (save $4)

Dual HIgh-tech Smart Ports with Auto Detect Technology: It can intelligently identify your device and offer the fastest available current accordingly for the device

3 Ports in One Wall Charger: convenient for offering fast, efficient charging for 3 devices at the same time whether you are at home, in the office, or outside in trips.

Samsung mini Wireless Charging Pad Qi with 2A Wall Charger – $12 at Amazon

Qi Inductive Charging Technology eliminates the need to attach a charging cable every time you want to charge your device

Built-in LED indicator light displays charging status

Compact design uses minimal tabletop or desktop space and is easy to transport

Reduced power consumption by minimizing heat generation and increasing charging efficiency

2A wall charger included

Other Hardware

Vantrue R2 Car Dash Cam – $99.99 at Amazon with discount code SJVANTR2 (normally priced at $154.99)

170-Deg. viewing angle presents a wide field of view and splendor scenario. The F2.0 6 Layer Optical Glass Lens, dust and heat proof, helps capture high quality images in bad environment.

Auto starts recording when power connected; the G-sensor detects any impact and auto locks the important video segments, you will never miss an important moment.

Auto switch the dash camera to Parking Mode, triggered by the motion detector, the dashcam will auto record when people or things come closer to your car from 10M / 33FT away in front.

QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor – $75.89 at Amazon (save $24), Walmart

Clinically validated, medically accurate, smart upper arm blood pressuremonitor with automatic multiple user functionality

Easy to set up, it measures systolic and diastolic blood pressure levels and heart rate with irregular heartbeat detection

This compact, elegant monitor works wirelessly with your smartphone or tablet (Apple iOS 7.0 or later, Kindle, Android 4.4 or later)

Fully integrates with the Qardio product family, allowing users to upload, store and share data and trends with family or doctor

Yunmai Bluetooth 4.0 Smart Scale & Body Fat Monitor – $50 at Amazon, $29.99 at Gearbest

1 MILLION + HAPPY USERS AND COUNTING – Yunmai is tracking body statistics for more than 1 Million customers. World Leading Smart Scale Brand.

10 PRECISION BODY MEASUREMENTS – Accuracy makes us the best body fat analyzer with up to 10 different body composition statics, including weight, BMI, BMR, hydration, bone mass and more – all for better weight loss management.

FREE PROFESSIONAL APP (iOS & Android) – Sync with Apple health, shows all weighing records and run chart for all body measurements.

BLUETOOTH 4.0 CONNECTIVITY – With smart step technology and real-time updates through Bluetooth 4.0, you can use the included free app to automatically track results with your iPhone or Samsung Galaxy and crush that diet plan.

LG – 29″ IPS LCD HD 21:9 UltraWide Monitor – $200 at Best Buy, save $150

This adjustable LG UltraWide LED monitor can be mounted on a table or on a wall. To prevent theft, a Kensington security system connector is attached to the monitor that features plug and play functionality with a PC. The HDMI port allows connections of AV devices to this LG UltraWide LED monitor.

Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse – $74.99 at Amazon

Unique thumb wheel: For horizontal navigation and advanced gestures

Easy connections for multiple computers: Use with up to three Windows or Mac computers via included Unifying receiver or Bluetooth Smart wireless technology

Easy switching between computers with the touch of the button

Tracks virtually anywhere – even on glass: The Dark field Laser sensor tracks flawlessly even on glass and high-gloss surfaces (4mm minimum thickness)

Mpow Bright LED Solar light – at Amazon 1pack $10.99 (code: 9SQNTU7E) 2pack $22.99(code: EGKVQBAN) 3pack: $32.97(code: UEHMXJMK)