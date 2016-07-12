In the market for a new smartphone? Have you considered purchasing something unlocked instead of dealing with a service provider? Did you know you could even do such a thing? Indeed, it’s not unlike buying a computer and then picking out the internet provider. Many of today’s top phones can be purchased unlocked and paired with a wireless carrier.

Unfortunately, with multiple service providers and technologies at play in the United States, it’s not quite as simple as it sounds. Will your next phone work with Verizon? Does it support 4G LTE or are you limited to 3G speeds?

Whether you are looking to go with a tier-one carrier, a prepaid operator, or MVNO, it pays to do a quick bit of research before plunking down some cash. The last thing you want is to invest in a phone that doesn’t work in your area or deliver the data speeds you expect.

We’ve put together the following reference to help you quickly identify whether that unlocked phone will work for you. To be fair, this isn’t the be-all-end-all to address every little instance, but it’s plenty enough to get you headed in the right direction.

Do note that that just because a band is or isn’t listed doesn’t mean it’s 100% the case in your area. For instance, AT&T opts to use band 5 in places where there is no band 17 coverage. Results vary by location, but what you see below is a generality that works in most cases.

We definitely recommend checking with someone from your (prospective) carrier to see if a particular model is compatible. Each has its own rules and conditions; you don’t want to buy a phone that doesn’t work as you expect.

Verizon

Network Technology: CDMA

Notable MVNO Partners: Net10 Wireless, Straight Talk, TracFone

3G Bands: 0, 1

3G Frequencies (MHz): 850, 1900

4G LTE Bands: 2, 4, 13

4G LTE Frequencies (MHz): 700c, 1700f, 1900

AT&T

Network Technology: GSM, HSPA+, UMTS

Notable MVNO Partners: Net10 Wireless, Consumer Cellular, Cricket Wireless, TracFone

3G Bands: 2, 5

3G Frequencies: 850, 1900

4G LTE Bands: 2, 4, 12, 17

4G LTE Frequencies: 700bc, 1700 abcde, 1900

T-Mobile

Network Technology: GSM, HSPA+, UMTS

Notable MVNO Partners: Consumer Cellular, MetroPCS, Project Fi, Republic Wireless, Ting

3G Bands: 2, 4

3G Frequencies: 1900, 1700, 2100

4G LTE Bands: 2, 4, 12

4G LTE Frequencies: 700a, 1700def, 1900

Sprint

Network Technology: CDMA

Notable MVNO Partners: Boost Mobile, Project Fi, Straight Talk, Ting, Virgin Mobile

3G Bands: 1, 10

3G Frequencies: 800, 1900

4G LTE Bands: 25, 26, 41

4G LTE Frequencies: 850, 1900g, 2500

US Cellular

Network Technology: CDMA

Notable MVNO Partners: Net 10 Wireless, Project Fi, TracFone

3G Bands: 0, 1

3G Frequencies: 850, 1900

4G LTE Bands: 5, 12

4G LTE Frequencies: 700ab, 850

