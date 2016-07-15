Five incredible deals on smartwatches under $50

By D M

It’s no question that smartwatches are a luxury item for most when it comes to price. The Apple Watch starts at $300, while many Android Wear smartwatches come in at around the same price as well. Smartwatches are even more of a luxury considering some are just on their first or second generation where technology is still rapidly evolving. Even basic FitBits cost $100 or more and have limited functionality.

Fortunately, you don’t have to drop $300 on a smartwatch with Gearbest‘s massive sale going on right now.

You have to see the deals for yourself, and there’s only a limited time left on these deals with limited quantities as well. Check them out at Gearbest.com to see the entire selection. Otherwise, here are my top five picks under $50.

SMA – R Dual Bluetooth Smart Watch – $44.99 with free shipping

Heart rate monitoring: It can test and record your heart rate result, you can ensure whether suitable to continue to take exercise
Siri voice control: No need to operate it by hand, only by voice command when driving or doing other things, convenient to use
Sleeping monitoring, sedentary reminder, activity track, music control, etc.
Supporting multiple information pushing: G-mail, E-mail, Facebook, Twitter
Lift your wrist, bright the screen
Multiple UI interfaces: Change it at any time so that get good mood
IP54 waterproof: You can wear it to wash hands or face, even be caught in the rain, but do not swim or shower

Elephone W2 Smart Bluetooth Watch – $39.99 at Gearbest with free shipping 

Call alert: You can check your calls in the watch via Bluetooth in case missing any important calls.
Remote camera: Control your smart phone to take photos, you can enjoy the pleasure on your wrist.
Pedometer / Sleep monitor / Sedentary reminder: Take care of your health, help you develop good living habits.
Alarm alert: Turn on this function, your smart watch will vibrate or ring to remind you what time it is.
No need charging: You don’t need to worry about charging problem because it has 3 month battery life.

Q2 Siri Heart Rate Measurement Smart Watch – $49.99 at Gearbest with free shipping

– Bluetooth 4.0: You can use it to make a call
– It comes with 1.28 inch IPS screen and built-in MTK2502 chip
– Heart rate measurement: You’ll get high precision measurement data
– IP54 life water resistant: You can wear it to wash hands or face, but not swimming or diving
– Weather forecast: You need to download the APP in your phone and sync it to the watch
– Voice recording, Siri, alarm, pedometer, SMS information, notification reminder, etc.
– The screen will bright when you raise your hands, convenient for you
– Supporting Android 4.4 / iOS 7.0 and above system
– Suitable for multiple audio formats (MP3 / AMR / AAC / WAV) and picture formats (BMP / GIF / JPG / PNG)

MiFone L58 Smart Watch – $15.99 at Gearbest with free shipping

– Bluetooth 4.0: Sensing range – 100m; Data transferring distance – 2m
– Intelligent alarm clock: It can wake you up with intelligent design, not missing any important appointment
– Pedometer, sleeping monitoring, remote camera, calls and SMS reminder, distance and sports trajectory tracking, etc.
– Capacitive touch screen: Convenient to operate, easy to use
– Safe and anti-allergic material watch strap, not hurt your skin, not easy to fade
IP67 waterproof grade: It can reach 1ATM, suitable for washing hands or face, not swimming or diving
– Supporting Android 4.0 – 6.0 and iOS 7.0 – 9.3 system

K88H Smart Bluetooth Watch – $47.97 at Gearbest with free shipping

MTK2502C + Bluetooth 4.0: Advanced MTK2502C chip and Bluetooth 4.0 technology, make perfect compatibility with iOS and Android system.
HD IPS screen, 2.5D arc TP: 240 x 240 px HD IPS full view display, 2.5D arc touch screen, give you the ultimate visual enjoyment and touch experience.
22mm replaceable strap: Standard 22mm watchband, you can replace it at will.
Professional static and dynamic heart rate detection: Whether you are resting or doing sports, detect you heart rate accurately.
Pedometer, Sleep monitor, Sedentary reminder: Take care of your health, record sports data, monitor sleep, remind you to have a rest.
Dialer, Message, Call logs, Phonebook: Good for you to make or receive calls, messages and sync call log and phonebook.
Information push: Push instant information, such as Facebook, Wechat, WhatsApp, let you real-time receive information.
Raise your hand to wake up the screen: Raise your hand up, then the screen will wake up, it’s convenient for you to see time.

