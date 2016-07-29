AndroidGuys deal of the day: Own your own domain and host a website

Have you ever wanted to create your own website and talk about cool stuff like we do here at AndroidGuys? Luckily for you, we have two specials going on today for just that purpose. You can save huge on owning your own domain, and instead of going with “.com” you will go with “.tech” which opens up a whole lot more names.

You can get our Radix .tech domain for 10 years at the low price of $49.99. That means you will not have to pay another penny to own your website name until 2026! Once you have purchased your domain, you no longer need to set up your own server limited by your home bandwidth. For just $14.99 you can take advantage of our A2 hosting Swift plan with a one year subscription for hosting your own domain.

Owning and running your own website can be done for less than $20 a year.

Check out the specifics below:

Radix .tech domain – 10 year subscription $49.99

You’ve seen .com, .net, .edu, and .gov, but with the technology revolution in full effect, the time has come for the .tech domain extension. With the supersaturation of .com domain names, most new domain seekers can’t get their first choice domain name, and many have to rename products due to domain unavailability. Join the .tech revolution and flaunt a domain name that’s apt for tech enthusiasts and startups the world over. Industry stalwarts like Microsoft (rewards.tech), The Consumer Electronics Show (ces.tech), and The Next Web (tnw.tech) are already using it, and you should too!

Register & use a .tech domain name for 10 years

Build your brand w/ a domain name that categorizes your business well

Take greater control over your domain extension w/ many unregistered domains

Reflect your passion for technology & startups

Brand your business better across the internet

Redeem your coupon code on www.get.tech & select the 10-yr subscription

A2 Hosting Swift Plan – $14.99

If you’ve ever operated a website, you know that hosting and domain fees can be exorbitant and difficult to keep up with. Whether you’re a web vet or a noob, this ultra-reliable, high-performance hosting plan will take the headaches out of web hosting, and even give you a free domain for a whole year. Your audience will love your pages’ high speeds, and you’ll love the convenience of A2 Hosting.

4.5/5 Stars on 150 customer reviews from WhoIsHostingThis.com