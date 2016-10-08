This weekend’s 10 best tech deals and discount codes on great products

Happy Saturday!

We regularly feature deals in our daily deals post throughout the week, but for the weekend we pick our top 10 favorite deals instead. If you’d like to check out the most recent deals list, check out the link below.

Instead of boring you with a long intro, I will just get on with the deals so you can get back to relaxing.

UE BOOM 2 Tropical Wireless Mobile Bluetooth Speaker – $158.00 at Amazon (save $42)

The UE Boom, Boom II and MegaBoom are some of our favorite wireless speakers here at AndroidGuys. Not only do they sound great, but they also have excellent battery life (15 hours), and are shockproof and waterproof. Go ahead and float them in the pool if you want. The best feature is UE’s new PartyUp feature which allows for over 50 of these speakers to connect at the same time. I use four around my house at any given time, and they’re so simple to use that even my tech handicapped mother can pair these in less than a minute!

When you invest in a UE speaker, you get updates for several years to the software to keep them relevant. And if you’re wondering if your none UE speaker can pair to over three devices, it can’t. No party for you.

GameSir G3s Bluetooth Wireless Controller for Android Smartphone – $29.99 at Amazon (save $50)

If you love gaming on your Android smartphone or tablet, you can take it to the next level with a Bluetooth controller. It’s nearly impossible to truly enjoy first person shooters or RPG games like Grand Theft Auto on your tablet without a true controller. At $29.99, you can save $50 off the list price and enjoy your gaming even more. It’s also compatible with Windows computers as a bonus too.

Huawei Watch Black Stainless Steel with Black Stainless Steel Link Band – $323.99 at Amazon, save $76

The Huawei Watch Android Wear was easily our favorite smartwatch of 2016. It has the best display on the market with a design to match. I prefer the black stainless steel look in combination with its ability to withstand a beating that leather just can’t match. I wear mine on a daily basis and get almost two days of battery life on a single charge. The display doesn’t have the flat tire look at Motorola smartwatches have, giving you a complete watch face. Its also protected with Sapphire which is much stronger and more scratch resistant than Gorilla Glass.

Huawei Honor 8 Dual Camera Unlocked Phone 32GB – $394.99 at Amazon

You’re not the only one who is frustrated with the high prices of smartphones this year. The Galaxy Note 7 retails for $850, and even Google’s own Pixels can run into the $800+ range too.

It’s amazing what Huawei has done with the Honor 8 smartphone at half the cost. The Honor 8 runs a full 5.2″ 1080p HD display with 423ppi density which means it is super clear and crisp. Powered by a Kirin octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM, this phone makes no sacrifices in the performance category. It even has 32GB of base storage which is expandable up to 256GB. And if you’re tired of paying for overpriced smartphone plans from the Big Four, you can opt out and join cheaper offerings from companies like Cricket Wireless or MetroPCS and literally save thousands a year.

Oh, it’s also one of the sexiest phones you can buy too with its front and rear glass build.

Fire HD 6 Tablet, 6″ HD Display, Wi-Fi, 8 GB – $69.99 at Amazon (save $30)

Many people overlook Amazon tablets because they are priced so low and assume they are for kids. However Amazon tablets are highly rated by users with an average rating of 4.3/5 stars from over 26k users.

Amazon tablets run a customized version of Android with access to the Amazon App Store which has millions of apps. If you’re a Prime Member, which costs $99 per year, you get access to Amazon’s free video, music, and now bookstore. Prime Reading not only gives you access to thousands of book titles, even with popular titles such as Harry Potter, but it also gives you access to popular magazines as well. Amazon’s 6″ tablet is now on sale at $30 off and at $69.99, you can’t go wrong with it as a media tablet.

Amazon is also going to be updating all of its tablets with the smart AI Alexa in the coming months. If you want to control your Fire TV, Nest Thermostat, and Hue smart lights from your tablet, all you will have to do is give it a simple voice command.

Tripp Lite 1300VA Smart UPS Back Up – $119.99 at Amazon (save $126)

With millions of people out of power on the east coast, they may lose their ability to find out what’s going on with the latest news on the storm. We live in a new era of heavy dependance on electrical products and every home and apartment should have a UPS power supply. Depending on the size you choose, it can recharge your mobile devices over 20 times which will help you stay in contact with loved ones and media outlets in times of emergency. Or it can help power CPAPs for those with sleep apnea.

Even if you have a generator, that power can sometimes overload equipment in your house. This battery accepts generator power and converts it into stable energy for major appliances, while also protecting your most expensive devices from shortages from lightning strikes.

At $119.99, it’s an investment you need to make if you haven’t already. I have two in my house, and a few years back San Diego saw a citywide blackout. Cellular networks jammed up, but my home Wi-Fi stayed on the entire time allowing me full access to the internet because of this UPS. I could contact my parents over Wi-Fi and figure out what was going on because my router stayed powered.

SmartOmi Magnetic Bluetooth 4.1 Headset with Mic Convertible Cord Cordless Earphones – $53.99 at Amazon with discount code 5LKXFFPE (save $6), read my full review here

I just reviewed these earbuds last night and consider these one of my favorite accessories. Not only do they sound great with a balanced and powerful sound signature, but they can also be used wirelessly or wired. There are very few earbuds that can do both, and these make a whole lot of sense. At $53.99, I think these are worth the cost just for the sound quality alone. Throw in the other features and it makes these a great deal.

UNITEK 24W 3-Port USB Wall / Travel Charger, Foldable Plug – $7.99 at Amazon with discount code 26FO38S4

Chargers are just about as boring as you can get for a mobile accessory. However wall chargers are something we absolutely need and use on a daily basis. Instead of carrying that single port charger wherever you go and swapping out devices you want to charge, simply invest $7.99 on this 3-port plug and charge up to three devices at the same time. These are great for saving space while travelling too.

AXGIO Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger Dual Port USB Fast Charger – $13.99 at Amazon with discount code EJXL5AAN

Sticking with boring chargers, you can get this AXGIO dual USB 3.0 car charger to upgrade the one in your car. It’s compatible with all of the latest charging standards for fast and quick charging, and is rare because both ports offer the same high power. Other car chargers usually only reserve one port for high power, making this a great deal at $13.99.