Project Fi introduces $15 Group Plans

Google has added group plans to it’s popular Project Fi wireless provider service. This means that you can easily add a line to your existing plan for a flat monthly rate, and no change in other pricing otherwise.

Project Fi only charges you for the data you use, at $10 per GB per month on top of a flat rate $20 “Basics” per month charge for use of the service. The new group plans mean that you can add a line to your Basic Fi plan for only $15 a month additional per line, and you would still only pay for whatever data you use and are credited back for any unused data every month. Currently you can have up to 6 additional lines on a Group Plan through Fi, and each line can bring their own device and number as well as finance a new Nexus or Pixel device.

Similar plans from competitors like T-Mobile go for $50 to start, and that’s without bill credits for unused data along with the other perks of Project Fi. Sprint offers competitive pricing for group data plans, at $45 for a shared 6GB, but that is a pool for all users and also comes with Sprint‘s less than stellar reputation not service.

The additional lines don’t raise the cost of data, and you can bring your own number over as well as any compatible Fi device. Google also offers financing on Fi compatible phones like the Nexus 5X and 6P, and the new Pixel phones as well. Currently Google is offering a sale if you purchase a Nexus device through Fi, with the 5X starting at $199 and the 6P at $399.

Google has been improving Project Fi steadily since it launched, and the addition of group plans makes it a strong option for those who pay for multiple lines on one plan and are looking to save a bit of money. Project Fi is a great service and if you are in the market for a new provider I’d definitely check it out.