Google Assistant now has an IFTTT channel

Good news for lovers of automation! Google Assistant now has a channel on IFTTT.

Assistant seems to be the culmination of Google’s efforts in machine learning – at least so far. Although it’s basically just an advanced version of Google Now, the Assistant is there to make your life easier. IFTTT also makes your life easier, letting you automate certain apps and services.

IFTTT says you need to already be using Assistant on a Pixel or Home device in order to use the channel. If you do have one of these devices, you can create custom voice commands to control your smart home in fun new ways.

You can choose the trigger phrase, action, and even what the Assistant says in return. Android Police tested the Assistant channel but notes that it takes around five minutes after connecting the channel for it to work.

There are already a bunch of pre-created actions to try out. Examples include:

Add a task to Todoist by voice

Ok Google, party time

Post to Facebook by voice

Block the next hour on Google Calendar

There has been an effort to port the Google Assistant to Nexus devices. If you’ve been able to do this, see if you can use it with IFTTT, even though you don’t have a Pixel. Let us know in the comments your thoughts and experiences with the Assistant channel.