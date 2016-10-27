T-Mobile Says Bring Your Google Pixel In, Get $325 Refund

Earlier today T-Mobile CEO John Legere teased an important Pixel announcement scheduled for today. We speculated this could mean that Google’s latest Pixel couple will land in T-Mobile retail locations. But as, it turns out we were wrong. Nevertheless, T-Mobile still manages to come out with a very exciting announcement.

T-Mobile won’t be offering the phone directly, but if you want you can bring your Pixel to T-Mobile and the magenta carrier will make sure to refund half the cost of the phone.

All you have to do to get your hands on the $325 credit is sign the phone up for T-Mobile’s One plan. So how does the promotion work, step-by-step?

Customers have to purchase an unlocked Pixel first (not from Verizon, mind you) and sign the device on the above-mentioned plan. Then, users need to head to the validation site and provide proof of the purchase. Once the green light is given, buyers will be awarded the $325 in the form of bill credit which will arrive monthly ($13.55 credit/monthly) for 24 months.

Those interested in taking their Pixel to T-Mobile should know that the promotion will kick start tomorrow and will be available only for a limited time.

It’s good news for those who have already purchased the Pixel, but folks who are yet to place an order on the Google Play Store, are looking at three to four-week delay for some models. Hopefully, the T-Mobile promotion will still be in place, by then.

Are you guys interested in what T-Mobile has to offer?