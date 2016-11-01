The Google Play Store just made its app rating system more reliable

It happened to all of us at some point – positive reviews misleading us into downloading a lousy app from the Google Play Store. But Google wants to put a stop to developers boosting their apps’ rankings through such shady means.

The tech giant has announced it is debuting a new technology that will help detect and filter out the bad weeds, meaning apps that use illicit means like fake installs, to advance their position in charts.

Google is a merciful god, so if an app developer is caught bending the rules once, the search giant will give him/her another chance. However, for those who have made of habit of going to the dark side, there will be no quarter and Google will eliminate their app presence from the Store.

Will the new system be able to eradicate fraud? There’s a slim chance we’re going to see that happen. As Google works to harden its Play Store platform, sneaky developers also advance in finding new ways to go around the imposed rules.

But being aware of these issues, will teach users how to protect themselves better from trickery. For example, looking at ratings and reviews is fine, just don’t put your your trust in them 100%, after all they are subjective opinions. To make sure an app is worth being purchased or downloaded, you need to do a bit of research by digging up more info about it online.

Bogus app installs aren’t the only problem for Google . Last month, a report came in claiming that at least 400 apps in the Play Store were infected with malware. So the search giant needs to continue to address these security issues.