Dropped Xiaomi Mi MIX reveals just how fragile the edgeless phone is

Not so long ago Chinese smartphone maker, unveiled a stunning handset concept called the Mi MIX. Actually the Mi MIX is more than just a concept, with the first batch sale hitting the market as soon as this week in China.

While the phone hasn’t yet been released, some test units have been given out to a lucky few (most likely Xiaomi employees) for testing purposes. Now a new report coming out from Xiaomi Today shows us just how frail this stunning edge-to-edge phone really is.

Apparently someone at the Xiaomi store dropped the phone by accident and the results aren’t pretty. As you can see in the image, not only is the glass damaged but the display panel itself. That’s what you get for not including Corning Gorilla Glass Protection into the mix. What’s more, the ceramic frame seems to have been separated from the phone.

It’s not really a surprise that the Xiaomi Mi MAX is super sensible. After all, we’re dealing with a 91.3% screen-to-body ratio phone with a full ceramic body and buttons. Nevertheless, the Mi MAX is a device you can’t just turn your back on.

The phone features an extra-spacious 6.4-inch edgeless display with Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM with 128GB internal storage. A Pro version with even more 6GB of RAM and 256GB storage will also be made available.

In the photo department, we have a 16MP main camera with Phase Detection Auto Focus (or PDAF) and a 5MP selfie camera. The device also takes advantage of a 4,400 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support, NFC and USB Type-C port. It runs Xiaomi’s MIUI 8.

The Mi MIX is an atypical phone because it comes without the typical earpiece hole. Instead the phone utilizes a process to transmit an electric signal from the Digital to Analog Converter to a piece of piezoelectronic ceramic which turns the electric signal to mechanical energy that reaches to phone’s frame and makes it vibrate. The sound produced will finally reach the human ear.

The new ultrasonic proximity sensor hidden behind the display uses ultrasound to detect proximity. It replaces the usual IR sensor which would have otherwise taken a lot of space.

Given that it will be pretty hard for consumers to ignore the Xiaomi Mi MIX, we recommend buyers also invest in a protective case accessory. Xiaomi also provides users with official accident insurance for $36.9. Make sure you don’t skip it if you’re getting the Mi MIX.