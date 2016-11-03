Check out these 10 awesome cases and screen protectors for the Google Pixel and Pixel XL

5 Caseology Parallax Series

The Caseology Parralx cases are some of the coolest you’ll find out there. The geometrical design gives a really awesome effect when you look at the back of the device. The bumper is designed to be smooth to the touch, but also add grip to make sure the phone stays securely in your hand when you’re using it and the oversized cutouts means you should never have an issue with the flash rebounding into the camera lens, connecting a cable or scanning your fingerprint.

Product Link (Pixel): Amazon

Product Link (Pixel XL): Amazon